University of Wyoming senior middle blocker Jackie McBride was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team for the fourth time in her career. She returned to the Cowgirls with an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team was voted to finish fourth in the Mountain West preseason poll, which was voted on by head coaches in the conference and released on Wednesday.
Spring champion UNLV was the preseason favorite with eight first-place votes, followed by Boise State and Colorado State, who received two and one first-place votes, respectively. The Cowgirls, coming off an 8-6 season, were picked ahead of Fresno State, San Diego State, Air Force, San Jose State, Utah State, New Mexico and Nevada.
The Cowgirls were also represented in the league’s individual honors, with senior middle blocker Jackie McBride being named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team.
McBride ranked third in the league in blocks per set (1.26), fourth in hitting percentage (.371) and 10th in points per set (3.45) last season, leading the Cowgirls in each category. The Aurora, Colorado product is just the second player in program history and eighth MW student-athlete to receive all-conference honors four times.
Wyoming will continue its preparation for the 2021 season with an exhibition at Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Brown and Gold scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Cowgirls open the season with the Rumble in the Rockies, a home tournament on August 27-28.