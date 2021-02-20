The University of Wyoming volleyball team suffered its first setback of the spring season Friday afternoon losing on the road at Boise State in straight sets 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.
The Cowgirls (4-1) were led by Corin Carruth and KC McMahon, who tallied six kills each. Jackie McBride and Naya Shimé added four kills apiece. As a team, the Cowgirls hit just .112 and Boise State (5-0) hit .373.
Abby Olsen led UW with 26 assists and had a trio of kills. In the back row, Kaitlyn Gehler tallied a match-high 15 digs from her libero spot.
The Broncos out-blocked the Cowgirls 11-3 in the contest and also had three service aces, while Emersen Cyza had Wyoming’s lone ace.
Boise was able to string together scoring runs in all three sets on its way to the sweep. In the first set, with the score tied 9-9, the Broncos went on a 13-1 run to go up 22-10 and finished on an overall run of 16-3.
In the second set, Boise State took an 8-7 lead and pushed it to a 15-9 advantage with a 7-2 run later led by nine points at 21-12. The Cowgirls tried to fight their way back into the set, cutting the deficit down to 22-17, but couldn’t get over the hump as the Broncos scored three of the final four points.
In the third, Wyoming jumped out to an early 7-4 lead with the help of back-to-back kills from Carruth. But Boise State scored 11 of the next 16 points for a 15-12 lead and ended the match with a 10-2 run.
The Cowgirls and Broncos finish their two-match series today at noon.
Cross-country
The UW cross-country teams competed Friday afternoon at the Battle Born Challenge at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas for the final race before the Mountain West championships.
The Cowboys finished eighth out of nine teams in the A race, seven points away from No. 25 Colorado State. The Cowgirls were second in the B race with 45 points and Colorado winning at 21.
“There was a lot of growth and progress from the last meet,” UW cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg said. “In a competition of that quality with many nationally ranked teams, there were certain things we focused on that the crew executed well.
“We’re happy with how they competed tough and as a team. We know there’s more in the tank, but it’s a good step in the right direction as we head into conference in two weeks.”
In the field for the A race with the Cowboys were four teams in the top 25 as of the latest USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll. Albert Steiner paced the Pokes in 23 minutes, 55.6 seconds in the men’s 8-kilometer race for a 29th place. Seth Bruxvoort (31st), Jerald Taylor (36th), Gus McIntyre (42nd) and Josh Rodgers (67th) rounded out the top five spots for the Cowboys.
Two Cowboys competed in the B race. Philip Henry came in at 24:54.8 for third-place, and Mason Swingholm notched 12th place in the field of 26 runners.
The Cowgirls ran a 6km against four teams in the B race. Katelyn Mitchem and Kaylee Bentley went third and fourth at 21:12.2 and 21:18.0, respectively. Kaleigh Douglass (11th), Abigail Whitman (13th) and Victoria Tenpenny (14th) were next.
The Mountain West championships will be March 5 also in Las Vegas.