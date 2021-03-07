LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team continued its success at home with a three-set win over San Diego State on Saturday afternoon at UniWyo Sports Complex.
UW won 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 to complete the two-match weekend sweep against the Aztecs.
The Cowgirls improved to 7-3 in the Mountain West, including 5-1 at home. SDSU fell to 3-7 in the conference.
Wyoming had a balanced offensive attack with five different players recording at least five kills. UW was led by middle blocker Faith Waitsman and outside hitter Emersen Cyza, who had nine kills each. Waitsman had just 12 attempts and one hitting error for a team-high .667 hitting percentage.
Outside hitter Hailey Zuroske added seven kills, followed by middle blocker Jackie McBride with six and outside hitter KC McMahon with five.
But it wasn’t the offense that impressed UW coach Chad Callihan, who was more interested with the little things his team did on Saturday.
“It was a balanced attack (Saturday),” he said in a news release. “Emersen (Cyza) kind of carried us (Friday) night, but it was nice to get contributions from others (Saturday). I don’t know that we were great offensively (Saturday), but I thought we did a lot of the other things better — a lot of the little details that we were missing (Friday). I told the team I think that is one of the reasons we saw the score reflected a little differently.”
One of the areas that UW improved upon from the first match to the second was its defense at the net. The Cowgirls recorded 11 team blocks in Saturday’s match compared to six blocks on Friday night. Leading UW in blocks was Waitsman, with five. McMahon added four, and McBride had three.
The Cowgirls also did a better job of closing out games on Saturday, winning by: six points (25-19) in the first set, 11 points (25-14) in the second set and seven points (25-18) in the third. That compared to wins on Friday night of six points (25-19), two points (26-24) and three points (25-22).
In response to a second straight three-set sweep of the weekend, Callihan said, “Yes, limiting the wear and tear on our bodies, getting more rest is important when you’re playing back-to-back matches like this. I didn’t think we ever allowed ourselves to get on some of the big runs that we could, but we had a good effort (Saturday).”
UW libero Erika Jones led the Cowgirls in digs with 15, and Cyza added 11 digs. Setter Abby Olsen was credited with 30 assists in the match. Kaitlyn Gehler, McBride and Cyza each accounted for one service ace.
Up next for UW is a trip to Fresno State to play the Bulldogs on March 12-13 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. MST, respectively. The next home match for the Cowgirls will be 1 p.m. March 20 for a single match against Nevada.
Tennis blanks Wildcats, again
The UW tennis team concluded a perfect weekend Saturday with another 7-0 win in the second meeting in as many days against Weber State. The Cowgirls had a trio of three-set victories in the win.
UW clinched the doubles point when the No. 2 team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender rallied to defeat Weber State’s Megan Davies and Pei-Hsuan Kuo 6-4 after the two teams split doubles matches at No. 1 and No. 3. With the win, Fernandez and Zehender improved to 8-1 as a team this season.
The Cowgirls No. 3 doubles spot of Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause made quick work of Megan Lombardi and Ana Gonzalez blanking the Wildcats duo 6-0.
In singles action, UW had to battle throughout for match wins. Zehender started for the Cowgirls at the No. 1 position and battled to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ukita. UW’s next victory came at the No. 3 spot when Fernandez bested Lombardi 6-4, 6-4 for a 3-0 in the dual.
Lucia Malinak solidified the win for the Cowgirls at No. 4 singles, winning a three-set battle over Davies 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Maria Oreshkina then battled her way past Ana Morrett Salas 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 at No. 2. Kaftanova won in straight sets at the No. 6 spot defeating Ana Gonzalez 6-4, 6-2. Noesjka Brink rounded-out the sweep for the Cowgirls by pulling out a three-setter against Kuo, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8).
The Cowgirls will have three weeks off from competition before opening Mountain West play March 26-27 against San Jose State and Colorado State, respectively, in San Jose, California.