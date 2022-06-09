LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team will be traveling abroad to Croatia and Greece on a European tour from Sunday to June 23. It will be the third tour for the Cowgirls and head coach Chad Callihan and first since the summer of 2018.
After departing from the United States Sunday, Wyoming will arrive in Zagreb, Croatia Monday for some sightseeing in the capital of Croatia. Tuesday morning will provide the first of five matches for the Cowgirls. After the match, UW will travel to Split, Croatia where they will do some sightseeing and play an evening match on Wednesday against ZOK Split.
The Cowgirls will play a second match on June 16 against ZOK before departing for Dubrovnik for two days of sightseeing around the Croatian city. UW will leave June 18 for Athens, Greece and then arrive in Nafplio, Greece. After a day of sightseeing in Nafplio, the Cowgirls will travel back to Athens June 20 for sightseeing and a match against Milonas.
More sightseeing is on the itinerary on June 21 before an evening contest against Markopoulo. The Cowgirls will then go to Aigina Island June 22 before departing Greece June 23 back to the United States.
UW is in the midst of practice in preparation for the trip. The Cowgirls are entering into their 10th season under Callihan, welcomes a total of seven newcomers to the 2022 roster and has eight returnees from last season.