Head coach Dave Denniston announced an addition to the University of Wyoming swimming and diving staff on Thursday.
Denniston named Logan Arnold as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the men’s swimming team. Arnold’s duties are set to begin this fall.
“It’s hard to describe how happy I am to join the coaching staff at the University of Wyoming,” Arnold said. “When Coach Denniston reached out to me about the position, I was thrilled about the possibility of working with him, the coaching staff and the student-athletes. I’m stoked about working with such a talented group of people and relocating to the high plains and mountains of Wyoming.”
Arnold comes to Laramie after three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at George Washington University, where he helped the men’s team claim a pair of Atlantic 10 Conference Championships. The women’s team also won a conference title in 2020.
“I reached out to several coaches around the country to try and find the best fit for our team and program,” Denniston said. “Unprompted, three head coaches from Power Five schools recommended I talk to Logan Arnold. During our first conversation, it was clear we had a phenomenal opportunity with Logan. He has phenomenal coaching knowledge and experience from some of the best mentors in the country.
“He’s a hard worker and brilliant recruiter. Our team is excited to have Logan join our program and elevate us to the next level.”
Prior to his time at George Washington, Arnold was an assistant coach at St. Bonaventure University for one season. Before that, he served as a volunteer assistant coach for one year at NC State. He has also held coaching positions at the University of St. Thomas and Concordia College (Minnesota).
Arnold swam competitively at St. John’s University (Minnesota), and earned a double degree from Concordia in exercise science and history.
Cowgirls selected 10th in MW preseason pollThe University of Wyoming soccer team was picked to finish 10th in the Mountain West preseason poll, which was unveiled by the league Wednesday.
UW was voted ahead of Air Force and Nevada, who took the No. 11 and No. 12 spots, respectively. The Cowgirls are coming off a 2-7 campaign this spring as they head into their first season under head coach Colleen Corbin.
New Mexico was voted the favorite in the MW, receiving nine first-place votes, while San Diego State was selected to finish as the runner-up with three first-place votes. Boise State rounded out the top-three, and was followed by Fresno State, UNLV, Colorado College, Utah State, San Jose State and Colorado State.