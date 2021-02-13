The NCAA announced the pre-allocations and first coaches rankings for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday. The University of Wyoming had eight wrestlers ranked, and the Big 12 Conference was allotted 45 spots in the NCAA Championships.
Hayden Hastings is the top-ranked Cowboy, coming in at No. 10 in the 174-pound classification. Stephen Buchanan is ranked No. 12 at 197, and heavyweight Brian Andrews ranks No. 14. Job Greenwood is ranked No. 17 at 133, and Jacob Wright (157) and Tate Samuelson (184) are ranked No. 19 in their respective classifications.
Cole Moody is ranked No. 27 at 165 and Chase Zollmann rounds out the ranked Pokes at No. 30 at 141.
The Big 12 will have four spots in six weight different classes: 125, 133, 149, 165, 197 and heavyweight. The conference will have three slots each at 141, 174 and 184, and another two spots at 157.
The weight class conference champion in each qualifying tournament will earn an automatic qualifier to the national championships. Each conference was awarded additional pre-allocations based on the five-year average (2016-20) of pre-allocations earned by the conference in each weight class.
In recent years, pre-allocations were determined by a formula measuring Division I winning percentage, ratings percentage index and coaches’ ranking. A decrease in overall matches, and in particular nonconference matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee to transition to using the five-year historical average to determine pre-allocations this year.
Cowgirls dominate Lobos in home opener
The UW volleyball team opened its home slate in style Friday night as the Cowgirls led New Mexico from start-to-finish, sweeping the Lobos in three sets 25-12, 25-16, 25-6.
The Cowgirls (3-0) had a .378 hitting percentage to the Lobos’ negative-075. UW also had seven service aces to the Lobos’ three and had a 9-2 advantage in blocks.
“I think we were a little over excited in the beginning, but I think we settled in eventually,” UW coach Chad Callihan said. “First home match in over a calendar year. We’ll take it.”
Jackie McBride and Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirls’ attack, recording 12 and 11 kills, respectively. McBride was efficient, hitting a match-high percentage of .611, while also recording a match-best five blocks in the sweep. Zuroske was effective, hitting .435 and, along with Abby Olsen, led UW with three service aces.
Kyra Slavik led the Cowgirls with 29 assists in the win and added seven digs, an ace and a pair of blocking assists. Kaitlyn Gehler led the back row with 16 digs and Olsen chipped in with eight.
The Cowgirls will look for the sweep at 11 a.m. Saturday at the UniWyo Sport Complex.