Five Cowgirls and relay team named All-MW
Five individuals and a relay team from the University of Wyoming women’s swimming and diving program were named to the All-Mountain West Team, the conference announced Monday.
Senior Katelyn Blattner, Hannah Mclean-Leonard and sophomore Melissa Mirafuentes earned the most honors in three individual events while Blattner took home a title in the 800 freestyle relay. The top-eight finishers in each event and the top-three relay teams from the MW championships earn the All-Mountain West designation.
Two seniors, three juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen earned All-MW accolades. Four of the eight Cowgirls are receiving all-conference honors for the first time.
Blattner was named to the 200 and 500 freestyle All-MW team for the first time after winning back to back titles in each event. She took home her second title in the 500 freestyle on the second day of the championships with a season-best time of 4:47.33. Blattner followed that up with time of 1:48.36 mark of 200 freestyle to win the title and a solid second place time of 1:58.89 in the 200 backstroke nearly missing out on another first place finish.
Mirafuentes continued to be solid on every board all-around. She moved up to second in the 1-meter board with a score of 282.95 while placing in the same position in the 3-meter with a season-best score of 330.15. In the final event of the week, she repeated with a victory in the platform after a six dive total of 280.50 which helped her earn MW Diver of the meet honors for the second year in a row.
Mclean-Leonard opened up her week with a sixth-place time of 2:03.43 in the 200 IM. She earned her fourth straight honor in the 100 butterfly after posting a third place time of 54.21 in the finals, while in the 200 fly she went a season-best time of 2:00.98 to place fourth.
Junior Erin Eccleston knocked almost six seconds off her season-best to finish sixth in the prelims with a time of 4:24.77. She followed that up with a mark of 4:29.65 in the finals to post an eighth place finish.
Freshman Sage Morton was solid in her first MW Championship performance in the 1650 free. She shaved 23 seconds off her previous best with a time of 16:53 65 to place third in the event.
The 800 relay team of Blattner, freshman Kali Franckowiak, juniors Lainee Jones and Sani Carsrud secured a third place spot with a time of 7:18.61.
The complete list of All-MW performers is below.
Individuals
Katelyn Blattner – 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke
Sani Carsrud – 800 freestyle relay
Erin Eccleston – 400 IM
Kali Franckowiak- 800 freestyle relay
Lainee Jones – 800 freestyle relay
Hannah Mclean-Leonard – 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly, 200 IM
Melissa Mirafuentes – 1-meter, 3-meter, platform
Sage Morton – 1650 freestyle
Jared Edeen posts best finish of career, places 19th at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate
UW sophomore Jared Edeen of Cheyenne enjoyed the best tournament finish of his college career on Sunday when he concluded the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate tied for 19th-place in a field of 120 collegiate golfers. Edeen finished with a 54-hole total of 217 (+1). It was also the sophomore’s first career Top-25 finish in a college tournament. Wyoming placed 13th out of 21 teams in the team competition with a combined team score of 887 (+23)
Edeen began the tournament with identical rounds of 70 (-2) on Friday and Saturday. He added a round of 77 (+5) on Sunday to finish at one-over par 217. Fellow sophomore Tyler Severin posted the second best finish for the Pokes, tying for 52nd at 222 (+6). On Sunday, Cowboy senior Dan Starzinski fired the lowest round of the day for UW with a 71 (-1). It was also Starzinski’s lowest round of the tournament. He finished in 64th-place, with a 224 (+8) total. Sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham, who competed as an individual in the Desert Intercollegiate, also fired his low round of the week, with a 73 (+1) on Sunday to finish in a tie for 65th at 225 (+9).
Georgia Tech captured the team title by seven strokes over second-place Charlotte. The Yellow Jackets fired an 848 (-16), while Charlotte ended the tournament at 855 (-9).
By finishing 13th, UW finished ahead of one Top-25 ranked team. Southern Utah placed 16th, with a three-round total of 898 (+34). SUU entered the tournament ranked No. 20 in the nation by Golfstat.
The 2021 Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate was hosted by the UW at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, California. This year’s Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate was the 13th hosted by Wyoming since it began the tournament in 2008. The only year the tournament wasn’t held since 2008 was in 2010.
Cowgirl golf wraps up play at 2021 Gold Rush Tournament
The UW women’s golf team finished up play at the 2021 Gold Rush Tournament on Tuesday at the Old Ranch Country Club.
The Cowgirls carded a final round total of 18-over 306, which was their best round over the two days. Wyoming finished 11th with a three day combined score of 79-over 943 (322-315-306). USC took home the title with an even 864, while the Trojans’ Allisen Copuz was the top individual with a combined score of ten-under 206.
“The team made a few adjustments today and played much better,” UW coach Josey Stender said. “Sam, Erin and Jessica made some clutch putts and fought hard to improve their scores from yesterday. We still have work to do but I’m pleased with the direction we are going as a team with every competitive round.”
UW was led by sophomores Cristiana Ciasca and Samantha Hui, who both finished in a tie for 33rd. Ciasca carded a final round of eight-over 80 for a two day total of 19-over 235. Following rounds of 81 and 79, Hui shot a three-over 75 to finish 19-over 235.
Freshman Jessica Zapf was right behind in a tie for 35th. She had a final round of five-over 77 and had a three round total of 20-over 236.
Graduate Erin Sargent and senior Caitlyn Skavdahl finished in a tie for 47th. Sargent turned in a final round of three-over 75 for a combined score of 26-over 231 (83-84-75). Skavdahl finished Tuesday with a seven-over 79 to finish 26-over 242 (82-81-79). Competing as an individual, freshman Morgan Ryan finished 40-over 256 in three rounds.
The Cowgirls will be back on the course March 11 at the Southern Utah Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah.