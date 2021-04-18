Former University of Wyoming point guard Marcus Williams announced on Twitter Saturday that he is transferring to Texas A&M.
Williams, the 2020-21 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, entered his name into the transfer portal on April 13. He is from Dickinson, Texas, about 125 miles from College Station, where Texas A&M is located.
Williams starred for the Cowboys (14-11 overall, 5-9 Mountain West) in his lone season at UW, averaging a team-high 14.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, which was good for second on the team. He scored in double-figures in 21 of 25 games and notched at least 10 points in each of his first 15 career games.
Two Cowboys make finals at Virginia Challenge
Colton Paller and Kirk Unland suited up for the UW track and field teams Friday night at the Virginia Challenge Meet. The two Cowboy throwers made the finals of their top-rated events, Paller in the discus and Unland in the hammer throw.
Paller took fifth in the discus with a mark of 182 feet, 7 inches. Heading in to the meet, the Cowboy senior ranked 18th in the country with his throw of 187-6, which he made two weekends ago in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the Doug Max Invitational.
Unland went 203-2 in the hammer for a sixth-place finish. The Cowboy junior has won four competitions this season and was ranked 35th in the country heading into this weekend with a top throw of 211-8.
“They both competed well,” UW assistant coach Carrie Lane said. “Their marks were a little short, but it was beneficial to get out here. To make finals against solid competition is always a good step forward.”
The rest of the Cowboys and Cowgirls are competing today at the Kit Mayer Invitational hosted by Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. Track events will begin at 10 a.m.; field events at 11:30 a.m.
The next competition for Paller, Unland and the UW track teams is the Jack Christiansen Invitational on April 24 at Colorado State.