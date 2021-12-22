LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrestling squad finished the calendar year competing Sunday in the Reno Tournament of Champions.
The Cowboys crowned four individual champions and finished second as a team with 174 points, two points behind first-place Oregon State.
“We saw a lot of improvement (Sunday) and we got a lot of bonus points, which was great to see,” UW coach Mark Branch said in a press release. “We wanted to end this semester on a positive note and that’s exactly what we did. I’m encouraged by how we wrestled, and I think it was a great way to end our semester.”
At 174 pounds, UW’s Hayden Hastings put on a show winning his Reno TOC title in dominant fashion. He rolled through the competition picking up five straight pins to make his way to the finals. The streak of pins included against Arizona State’s Cael Valencia, who bested Hastings earlier this season at the Cowboy Open. Although not a fall, Hastings left no doubt controlling the final match from start to finish and racking up over two minutes of riding time in his 7-2 victory over Grandview’s Casey Randles.
Cowboy Stephen Buchanan was also stormed his way to the 197-pound title. He picked up bonus points in every win recording two pins, two technical falls and a major decision. Notably, Buchanan faced Oregon State’s JJ Dixon in the semifinals. Dixon was an NCAA qualifier a year ago, but Buchanan downed Dixon picking up a 19-3 tech. fall and following that up with a 12-4 major decision victory in the final match against Montana State-Northern’s Isaac Bartel.
UW’s Jacob Wright was consistent en route to winning the 157-pound title. He controlled his opponents all day by holding two of his opponents to one point or less on his way to the finals. In the title match, Wright was down early and battled back to take control late for a 7-5 win against Oregon State’s (unattached) Isaiah Crosby.
At 149 pounds, Cowboy Jaron Jensen put together four bonus point victories for UW and helped contribute points in the team race. After recording a fall in the quarterfinals, Jensen posted a 15-0 tech. fall against Grand View’s Jack Latimer the semifinals. Jensen’s finals opponent dropped out of the tournament due to injury, which sealed a first-place finish for Jensen.
UW’s Tate Samuelson (184) and Chase Zollmann (141) made runs to the finals but came up short as each of them finished second in their respective weights. Job Greenwood (fourth, 133) and Terren Swartz (fifth, 285) were also place-winners.
The Cowboys will now have some time off for the holidays before returning to action on Jan. 9 traveling to Brookings, South Dakota to face South Dakota State and Northern Iowa in dual action.