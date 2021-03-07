LARAMIE — The University Wyoming wrestling squad advanced four athletes to the finals Saturday at the Big 12 Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
UW’s Cole Moody (165 pounds), Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197) and Brian Andrews (285) advanced through the semifnals and earned automatic qualification to the NCAA Championships.
As a team, the Cowboys are in second place with 97 team points. Oklahoma sits in first with 107 and Oklahoma State is in a tight third with 96 points. With each team having at least three finalists it will be a very tight team race for the Big 12 title.
“It was a fun day, our guys wrestled tough, we had a lot of tight matches, most of them we won and that makes a big difference,” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “Those guys fought back hard in the consolation matches and kept us in the conversation. It's been a fun day of competing and watching our guys grow and fight hard.”
Moody earned his first trip to the Big 12 finals starting when he outlasted Northern Colorado’s Jordan Robison 17-10 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Moody had a rematch against West Virginia’s Peyton Hall, who bested Moody earlier this season. This time it was Moody getting his hand raised after a 5-4 decision. It is the first time Moody qualified for the NCAA Championships in his career.
Samuelson went 3-0 and outscored his opponents 25-7. In the quarterfinals, Samuelson was tested going to overtime against Oklahoma’s Darrien Roberts before sealing a 9-3 victory. In the semifinals, Samuelson kept the momentum going knocking off Oklahoma State’s Dakota Geer 6-2. It will be the first Big 12 finals appearance for Samuelson's career and third straight NCAA qualification.
Buchanan also went 3-0 on Saturday, highlighted with a semifinal 3-2 win over West Virginia’s Noah Adams. It is the third time this season Buchanan and Adams met with the win going to Buchanan. This time, Buchanan used a late takedown and a riding time point for the win. It is also his first time making the Big 12 finals and second time qualifying for the NCAA tournament.
Andrews returned to action at heavyweight after being out for a month and didn't miss a beat. He cruised past Northern Colorado’s Dalton Robertson in the quaterfinals 12-1 and battled his way to a 4-3 semifinal victory against North Dakota State’s Branden Metz. It is the second straight Big 12 finals appearance for Andrews.
UW’s Hayden Hastings (174) and Jaron Jensen (149) picked up quarterfinal victories before falling in the semifinals. Jacob Wright (157) and Chase Zollmann (149) are also both still alive in the tournament with each wrestler picking up two wins on the consolation side of the bracket.
The Cowboys will be back in action at 9 a.m. MST today for the medal rounds, which will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The finals are set to begin at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.