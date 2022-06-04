LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women's golf head coach Josey Stender announced Friday the addition of transfer student-athlete Jadan Gonzalez, who will be joining the Cowgirls in the fall.
“Jadan is a very well-rounded, solid student-athlete and I think she really fits the mold here.” Stender said in a news release. “I believe she will make an immediate impact here. Not only coming in as experienced on the golf course but her experiences in a top-five program in the country, I think she will bring a lot to our team.”
Gonzalez, a junior, comes to Laramie from San Jose State, where the Spartans just concluded a historic season by winning a Mountain West title and advancing to match play at the NCAA championships.
In her time at SJSU, Gonzalez posted a career stroke average of 78.11 through 35 rounds of play with her best finish coming during the 2020-21 season when she finished tied for 10th at the Stanford Dual.
Gonzalez played in 12 tournaments for the Spartans including competing at the MW championships and NCAA regionals during the 2020-21 season. She also excelled in the classroom being named an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar in 2021 and earning WGCA All-American Scholar honors in 2019-20 and 2020-21. She sat out last season while rehabbing from an injury.