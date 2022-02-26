For the second time in as many nights, sophomore diver Juan Gonzalez paced the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team at the Western Athletic Conference championships.
Gonzales racked up 327.95 points en route to a runner-up finish Thursday night at the CRWC Natatorium in Houston, helping the Cowboys move into second place. They trailed UNLV by 47 points entering Friday.
“The Cowboys are turning heads at this meet,” UW head coach Dave Denniston said. “We are having fun and swimming fast.”
Gonzalez wasn’t alone on the podium. Senior Brendan Byrnes took fifth with a final tally of 271.60, while junior Payton Lee won the B final with a score of 286.80.
“Day Two lived up to expectations again,” Wyoming diving coach Ted Everett said. “I’m so amazed, and I guess I shouldn’t be with all the hard effort everyone has put in. But the guys are truly doing a great job and really rounding into form at the right time of year.”
Senior Ryan Netzel led the way in the competition pool, placing fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:23.88. Sophomore Harry Tjaden placed seventh and freshman Gavin Smith took eighth in 4:28.93 and 4:29.19, respectively.
The 200 freestyle relay led off the night with a fourth-place finish, with the team of senior Grant Sloan, junior Andrew Rodriguez, sophomore Max DeYoung and freshman Matt Lang clocking in at 1:19.76.
Sloan added a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 19.93, which matches the school record. Junior David Mihalic rounded out the podium finishes, taking eighth in the 200 individual medley at 1:49.05.