The No. 19-ranked University of Wyoming wrestling team had its second dual of the season Friday night hosting No. 10 Iowa State inside Arena-Auditorium.
Iowa State took won the dual 32-6 as two Cowboys came away with ranked wins.
At 174 pounds, UW’s No. 12 Hayden Hastings took the mat against the Cyclones’ No. 20 Joel Devine.
After a scoreless first period Devine chose to start the second period on bottom and that’s when Hastings seized control of the match by riding out Devine for the entirety of the second period.
Hastings began the third period with an escape for a 2-0 lead and ended with a stingy defense on his way to the shutout victory.
The match of the night for the Cowboys was at 197 pounds when UW’s No. 3 Stephen Buchanan squared off against ISU’s No. 12 Yonger Bastida.
Bastida struck first taking down Buchanan late in the first period to go up 2-0. Bastida would then increase his lead to 4-1 with a minute and a half left in the match. Buchanan mounted a furious comeback with time running out by scoring an escape and takedown for a 4-4 tie to force overtime.
In the sudden-victory period, the two wrestlers traded shot attempts before Buchanan made the decisive move scoring off of a counterattack for a 6-4 win and handing Bastida just his second loss on the season.
The Cowboys have a quick turnaround as they host North Dakota State at 1:30 p.m. today inside UniWyo Sports Complex.