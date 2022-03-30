LARAMIE — Senior guard Drake Jeffries will represent the University of Wyoming at the upcoming Final Four festivities in New Orleans.
Jeffries is one of eight players set to compete in Thursday’s men’s 3-point championship, which will air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. He is the first Cowboy to participate in the event.
The Mattoon, Illinois native will also take part in the 3X3U National Championship, a 3-on-3 tournament that awards $50,000 to be split evenly among the champions, as well as $1,000 per win. He will play on a team composed of players from Mountain West and WAC throughout the competition.
Jeffries finished the season with 94 3-pointers, the third-highest single-season total in school history. He shot 41% from beyond the arc to lead the MW, while setting a conference and school record with 11 threes in a win over Hastings College.
Cowgirls bounce back for first MW win
The Cowgirls tennis team bounced back from Saturday’s defeat against Fresno State to pick up their first conference win of the season Sunday morning in Fresno, California.
Wyoming defeated defending conference champion San Jose State 4-1 to snap a two-match losing streak.
For the second time this weekend, the Cowgirls (7-8 overall, 1-2 MW) won the doubles point in a dual when they got victories at No. 1 and No. 3. The duo of Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina won 6-3 at No. 1 and Mihaela Kaftanova and Lucia Malinak won 6-2 at No. 3.
A day after struggling during singles play, UW responded by winning three of four singles matches that were completed during the match. The Cowgirls began with a win at No. 2 when Sophie Zehender won 6-0, 6-2. After a loss at No. 4, Krause picked up a 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) win at No. 5. Oreshkina clinched the dual later at No. 1, winning 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 in a straight-sets match.
Krause, Oreshkina and Zehender moved to a team-best seven wins during dual play this spring. Zehender improved to 7-2 this spring and Krause is now 7-5.
The Cowgirls will return to Laramie for their first two conference home matches of the season. UW will play at 10 a.m. Saturday against New Mexico and 2 p.m. Sunday against Air Force.
UW competes at Spank Blasing Invite
The UW track and field squad opened its outdoor season last weekend at the Spank Blasing Invite, hosted by CSU-Pueblo in Colorado.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls won multiple events while also posting multiple all-time top-10 performances.
“It was a really good all-around meet from the Cowboys and Cowgirls,” UW coach Bryan Berryhill said in a news release. “We had a really nice day weather wise and the team took advantage of the favorable conditions. We are off to a good start, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done so we can be our best in May at the MWC Championships.”
Oisin O’Gailin started the day for the Cowboys by finishing second in the 1,500-meter race with a time of 3 minutes, 50.82 seconds. For the Cowgirls, Katelyn Mitchem posted a second-place finish at 4:30.08 to put her in ninth on UW’s all-time list for the event. Kaylee Kearse was just behind her in sixth at 4:40.27.
Mason Norman won the men’s 5,000 in 14:29.66 and Gus McIntyre and Seth Bruxvoort were sixth and seventh, respectively. On the women’s side, Leah Christians completed the event sweep for UW, winning in 16:58.71. Kylie Simshauser was second in 17:48.85 and Abigail Whitman took third in 18:03.08. Norman and Christians entered UW’s all-time top 10 in the event with their performances.
Josh Rodgers was third in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase in 9:37.87. Anna Spear was third on the women’s side in 11:29.15. Joseph Rodgers finished fourth in the 800 in 1:52.05.
“We were really happy with the distance crew and their overall performance today,” UW assistant coach Scott Dahlberg said. “For an opening meet, after a couple of big weeks of training, there were some very encouraging races.”
Kareem Mersal got his outdoor season started by winning the men’s long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 11 inches. Hunter Brown was third at 24-3.
UW also won the women’s triple jump with Aumni Ashby recording a leap of 39-10. Jefferson Danso was fifth for the Cowboys at 47-4¼.
Samuel Schneider led the Pokes in the men’s high jump, clearing 6-6¾ to finish in fourth.
The Cowgirls throwers were led by Mary Carbee, who was second in the hammer throw at 183-4. Addison Henry finished fourth with a best throw of 170-8. Sage Coventry took third place in the men’s javelin throw at 172-4. Henry was also second in the women’s shot put at 48-4.
Nathan Reid won the men’s discus throw, going 180-9 to win his first event of the outdoor season and move into 10th on UW’s all-time list. On the women’s side, the duo of Cosette Stellern and Henry finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with throws of 146-5 and 136-1.
Jahiem Ferguson won the 400 hurdles in 53.46, finishing almost two seconds ahead of the second-place runner. On the women’s side, the duo of Jenae Ramirez and Peri Hennigar finished third and fourth, respectively, at 1:06.23 and 1:07.52.
Darius Wiggins was second in the men’s 400, crossing the line at 48.77.
UW will next compete Saturday in the Fum McGraw Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado.