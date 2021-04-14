LARAMIE — University of Wyoming senior middle hitter Jackie McBride was named Monday to the All-Mountain West Volleyball Team for the fourth time as announced by the league office.
McBride is the eighth volleyball player in MW history to become a four-time All-MW honoree and is the second Cowgirl to be named four times since Erin Kirby (2011-14).
The Aurora, Colorado native finished third in the league in blocks per set (1.26), fourth in hitting percentage (.371) and 10th in points (3.45), all of which led the Cowgirls last season. McBride also led UW in points with 148.5, despite missing the final two matches of the season and was second on the team with 103 kills and 2.40 kills per set.
For her career, McBride is fifth at UW with 462 career blocks, while her .335 career hitting percentage is third best. McBride’s spring 2021 selection is the 20th All-Mountain West honor for a UW player coached by Chad Callihan.
Cowgirls tennis beats Fresno State
The UW women’s tennis team won its third straight dual and completed a 4-0 mark at home for the season when the Cowgirls defeated Fresno State Sunday afternoon 4-2.
It’s the fourth time in program history and third under coach Dean Clower that UW finished the season with a perfect home record, playing at least four or more competitions at UW Tennis Complex.
The Cowgirls (9-6 overall, 3-2 MW) started by winning at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to earn the doubles team point. The UW team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender won 6-4 at No. 2 against AC Hummel and Cristina Flaquer. Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause won 6-3 at No. 3 against Dalia Ahmed and Ella Husrefovic. It was Kaftanova and Krause’s third straight win as a duo and improves their mark to 9-4 this season.
UW built its team lead to 3-0 with wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles’ positions. Zehender won 7-5, 6-1 against Flaquer at No. 2; Fernandez won 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) against Hummel at No. 3.
After the Bulldogs (11-5, 4-2 MW) won the next two matches at No. 1 and No. 4, Lucia Malinak clinched the win for the Cowgirls at No. 5 with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Nonnis Marzano.
The Cowgirls will next play UNLV April 17 and San Diego State April 18 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Cowgirls soccer closes out season
The Wyoming soccer team lost its final contest of the season with a 3-0 loss against the Utah State Aggies (5-4-1) Sunday afternoon in Logan, Utah.
The Cowgirls (2-7-0 overall/MW) and Aggies (5-4-1) battled to a scoreless tie in the first half. Utah State broke the tie in the 53rd minute on a goal from Whitney Lopez, assisted by Sara Noel-Taylor.
The Aggies scored two more insurance goals in the 56th and 85th minutes. The first was from Marli Niederhauser with assists credited to Ashley Cardozo and Kami Warner; the second was unassisted on a penalty shot from Cardozo.
UW junior goalkeeper Hannah Lee made a career-high nine saves during all 90 minutes of action. Utah State had 18 shots, 12 on goal.
Sophomore Jamie Tatum led the Cowgirls with three shots, one on goal. She was followed by junior Savannah Warner’s two shots, one on goal. UW had six shots, two on goal.
Cowgirls golf finishes tourney
The UW women’s golf team concluded the Branch Law Firm-Dick McGuire Invite Monday at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
With a final round of 317 (29 over par), the Cowgirls finished with 940 (76 over) for 11th place out of 11 teams. Denver won team title with a final even par of 864. Pepperdine was second at 867, and Washington was third at 871. Grand Canyon’s Carly Strole won the individual title with 208 (8 under) in the field of 66 golfers.
Caitlyn Skavdahl was the top finisher for the Cowgirls at 229 for a tie at 49th. Cristiana Ciasca carded 232 for a tie at 52nd.
UW’s Samantha Hui scored 236 (59th), Jessica Zapf had 238 (60th), Morgan Ryan tallied 242 (64th) and Erin Sargent finished with 243 (65th).
The Cowgirls close out the season at the two-day Mountain West championship, starting April 20 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.