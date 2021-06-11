LARAMIE — University of Wyoming middle blocker Jackie McBride has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team for District 6, announced Thursday, as voted on by the district’s communications directors.
The Aurora, Colorado, native is one of seven members on the All-District team, in a district including schools from Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
McBride, who in April was named to the All-Mountain West Team for the fourth time in her career, carries a 3.9 undergraduate GPA and a 4.0 mark in graduate school, majoring in communications.
A multiple academic All-Mountain West team member, McBride is also the MW’s SAAC student representative and earlier this year, received the Mike English Memorial Scholarship for her academic success and leadership.
McBride became the eighth student-athlete in MW history to be named a four-time all-league honoree at the conclusion of the season and is the second Cowgirl all-time to be named All-MW four times. She finished third in the league in blocks per set (1.26), fourth in hitting percentage (.371) and 10th in points per set (3.45), all led the Cowgirls in the spring of 2021.
For her career, McBride is fifth all time in program history with 462 career blocks, while her .335 career hitting percentage ranks third-best in program history. McBride became an all-district honoree from volleyball for the second consecutive season. Tara Traphagan received the honor last season.
Six UW teams set all-time highs in team GPAs
UW student-athletes continued to excel in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year achieving a combined 3.25 grade-point average.
In addition, six of UW’s NCAA-sanctioned teams set all-time high team GPAs during the past year.
In spite of challenges that student-athletes’ faced with altered academic and athletic schedules due to COVID, the Cowboys and Cowgirls persevered to post some of the best results in recent years.
“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes’ achievements in the classroom in addition to their athletic achievements,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “To see so many of our teams record all-time highs in team GPAs this past year is remarkable given the challenges they faced in a very unique year due to COVID.”
The sports of women’s cross-country (3.62 team GPA), men’s golf (3.62), women’s soccer (3.59), women’s swimming and diving (3.49), men’s track and field (3.47) and men’s basketball (3.08) all set single-year highs for team GPAs in their respective sports. UW athletics began tracking team GPAs for each individual sport in the 2002-03 academic year.
Seven other UW athletic teams, while not setting single-year team highs for their sport, achieved above a 3.00 GPA for the past academic year. Those teams included: women’s golf (3.61), volleyball (3.56), tennis (3.53), women’s basketball (3.52), women’s track and field (3.46), men’s cross-country (3.29) and men’s swimming and diving (3.28).
Burman added, “I want to congratulate our student-athletes, and I want to commend our UW athletics academic staff and our coaching and administrative staffs for the support they provided our student-athletes during the past year.”