LARAMIE — A pair of sophomores from the University of Wyoming track and field team are headed west to compete in the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Kareem Mersal and Nathan Reid will make the trek to Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon to compete in the NCAA championship meet for the first time in their careers, and go against the top 24 athletes in the nation in their respective events.
Mersal enters the men’s long jump finals after a second-place finish at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. He punched his ticket to Eugene with a school record 25 feet, 10 inches on his third and final jump at the prelims to earn a spot at the NCAA championships.
The reigning Mountain West long jump champion is seeded fifth in his field. He will be in action on the first day of competition on Wednesday with the long jump finals set to start at 7 p.m. MT.
Reid enters the men’s discus finals seeded 22nd in his field and hopes to recreate the performance that got him to the NCAA championships. At the NCAA West prelims, Reid was seeded 40th out of 48 athletes and put together his best performance of the season with a toss of 182-4 to finish 10th in the region to qualify for the trip to Eugene.
After his personal-best throw, Reid is currently 10th all-time in the UW record books. Reid will be in action on Friday with the discus finals set to begin at 6:35 p.m. MT.
Mersal and Reid also will be fighting for All-American status. The first- through eighth-place finishers will be named first team All-Americans; ninth through 16th will be named second team.