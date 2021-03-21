LARAMIE — University of Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes received honorable mention All-America recognition Saturday during the third and final day of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
It’s the second time Mirafuentes received the national honor, and is the first Cowgirl to do so since Karla Contreras in 2018.
The sophomore from Guadalupe, Mexico, scored a five-round preliminary score of 259.70 points in the platform on Saturday, which qualified her for the consolation final round where she was fifth-best in that group at 245.00.
“It was a bit of a roller coaster ride, but we ended up with another Cowgirl All-American,” diving coach Ted Everett said in a news release. “As a coach, it was so hard to sit and watch her first several dives. In her last prelim dive, she needed something special to reach the consolation final and she did it. It was not just great for her, but for diving in our zone because she earned a spot in next year’s NCAA meet for our zone.
“In the consolation finals, she moved up two places and finishes 13th. After preliminaries, she was very nervous, so I’m proud of how she fought through it and now she knows that she really belongs at this meet.”
Mirafuentes qualified in all three diving events at the NCAA Championships. The top eight advanced to the finals with the next eight in the consolation final for each event.
During Friday’s 3-meter competition, she was 43rd in the preliminaries with 245.35 points. On the 1-meter board on Thursday, Mirafuentes was 35th at 254.60.
“For the first time at the big meet, Melissa dove quite well,” Everett said about Mirafuentes’ first day. “The competition was incredibly tough, the judging was tight and she handled the pressure.
“Even in her last dive, she performed it with composure, but went into the water short of vertical so the scoring was tough. If I’m honest, she performed to expectations for her first NCAA contest. It’s really fun being at a competition where everyone in it is really good. Melissa only gets better as the boards get higher.”
Buchanan completes run at NCAAs
UW sophomore wrestler Stephen Buchanan finished in eighth place Saturday at the NCAA Championship at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The 197-pounder finished this season at 14-6 overall.
In the seventh-place match, Buchanan battled Penn State’s No. 15 Michael Beard. After falling behind early 4-0, Buchanan got his offense rolling with a pair of takedowns to trail 7-6 after two periods. Buchanan trailed 8-6 for a majority of the third period before scoring a takedown at the buzzer to send the match to overtime. In sudden victory, Beard notched the win with a takedown.
Buchanan’s All-American finish highlights a record-setting postseason for the Cowboys, which included four Big 12 conference runner-up finishes, a school record 105.5 team points at the Big 12 Championships and a program-record tying seven NCAA qualifiers.