University of Wyoming sophomore diver Melissa Mirafuentes and head diving coach Ted Everett were selected as the Mountain West women’s diver and diving coach of the year Tuesday, the first such honor for both.
Mirafuentes is the first Cowgirl to earn the honor since Stephanie Ortiz, who was co-diver the of the year in 2009. Everett is the first UW diving coach since Ben Herdt was selected for the women also in 2009. Kyle Bogner earned honors on the men’s side in 2018.
Mirafuentes recently completed her first NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships and garnered honorable mention All-America honors with a five-round preliminary score of 259.70 in the platform event, which helped her reach the consolation final round. She would score a fifth-place finish with a mark of 245.00.
“Melissa was without question the best diver in our conference, and it was something she worked extremely hard for,” UW head swimming coach Dave Denniston said in a news release. “To be honored as the best is one of the most significant honors our swimming and diving program has ever received and was well-earned. We are extremely proud of her.”
At the Zone E meet, Mirafuentes punched her ticket to the NCAA championships on the first day of the competition with an eighth-place finish on the 1-meter board with 531.55 points. She followed that with a fourth-place spot in the 3-meter. She recorded a second-place score of 309.65 in the prelims and then combined for a score of 606.15. In the platform, Mirafuentes scored a season-best 299.50 for a spot in the finals. With a five-dive score of 293.80, she remained in second with a total of 593.30.
Everett completed his second full season with the Cowgirls and Cowboys. During the past two years, the UW diving program had five individuals qualify for the Zone E championships, including Mirafuentes and Karla Contreras. During his career, he has coached 21 conference finalists, a conference newcomer of the year, two Mountain West diver of the meet winners, 15 NCAA qualifiers and seven NCAA All-Americans.
“Ted masterfully guided and coached her and the rest of the divers to several conference honors, Denniston said. “Diving will continue to be a cornerstone of our program with Ted's leadership to develop the talent of all of our divers.
Cowboys golf records best finish of the season
The UW men’s golf team had its best finish so far for the 2021 season, tying for 10th out of 23 teams at its own Wyoming Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona.
Leading the way for the Pokes was sophomore Tyler Severin, who finished in 11th place, marking his third top-15 finish of the season.
Severin fired a three-round total of 210 (6 under par). He was followed by junior Bryce Waters, who was six strokes back of Severin at 216 (even) to tie for 33rd. Sophomore Jared Edeen finished one stroke back of Waters at 217 and tied for 39th. Wyoming’s fourth team member was senior Dan Starzinski, who came in one stroke back of Edeen at 218 to tie for 48th place. Junior Carl Underwood rounded out the Cowboys’ team, shooting a 54-hole score of 231 to place 106th. Sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirham, playing as an individual, finished with a 225 and tied for 86th.
As a team, the Cowboys finished tied for 10th with Utah State at 861 (3 under).
San Diego State posted a final 54-hole total of 831 (33 under) to win the team title by six strokes over TCU. The Aztecs set a new Cowboy Classic tournament record for lowest team score, breaking the previous record held by McNeese State, which shot an 838 (26 under) at Whirlwind in 2015. Stanford’s Barclay Brown captured the individual medalist honors, shooting a 202 (14 under), which also set a new Cowboy Classic record.
“I was pleased with the way the guys competed this week,” UW coach Joe Jensen said in a news release. “We beat a couple conference opponents and beat some other good teams. We didn’t finish as strong as I would have liked in the final round, but the guys really played hard and I’m proud of them for their performance.”
The Cowboys will return to play April 17-18 at the Nebraska Git-R-Done Husker Invite in Lincoln, Nebraska.
UW women finish 10th Cowgirl Classic
The UW women’s golf team moved up two spots on the final day of the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic. The tournament was played at AK-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona.
The Cowgirls fired a final-round 307 to finish with 915 (15 over) after 54 holes. New Mexico State jumped up two spots for the team title with a three-round score of 869 (5 over). South Dakota State finished second with a 12-over 876, while Grand Canyon placed third with a three round total of 14-over 878. Colorado State’s Brittany Shin won the individual title with a 211 (5 under).
“I’m very pleased with the mental toughness and complete effort by the team,” UW coach Josey Stender said in a news release. “The course played tough with the wind and firmness of the greens but they adjusted and stayed positive.
UW was led by senior Caitlyn Skavdahl, who finished with 226 (10 over) to tie for 31st place. It was the highest finish of her career. Freshman Jessica Zapf moved up six spots to finish in a tie for 45th with a three-day total 229. Graduate Erin Sargent completed her tournament with a 231 to tie for 53rd.
“I’m very encouraged not only with the fact we moved up, but how the individual play is trending to where we are capable of playing,” Stender said.
Freshman Morgan Ryan, competing as an individual, carded 232 strokes. She was followed by sophomore Samantha Hui at 233 and junior Michelle Nguyen at 234. Sophomore Cristiana Ciasca was the biggest mover on the final day, shooting a team best 76 (4 over) to complete her at 234.
UW will finish the regular season April 11-12 for the Branch Law Firm Dick McGuire Invitational at the Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.