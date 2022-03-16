LARAMIE — University of Wyoming junior diver Melissa Mirafuentes is set to participate in the 3-meter springboard and platform events at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
The national championships meet, hosted by Georgia Tech at McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, will begin today and go through Saturday.
Mirafuentes will compete in the 3-meter springboard event on Friday with the preliminary round at 8 a.m. MDT and the finals at 4 p.m. She will then compete in the platform at the same times on Saturday.
“I’m excited that Melissa gets her second opportunity to dive at NCAA championships,” UW diving coach Ted Everett said in a news release. “The first go around was a learning experience. Everyone at this meet is an exceptional diver, and it takes a time or two to get used to that. I tell Melissa, ‘Just go out and do what you do.’”
It will be Mirafuentes’ second appearance at the NCAA championships. The two-time All-American qualified last year and in 2020, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.
Mirafuentes gained inclusion into the championships this season after a strong performance last week at the Zone E championships in Flagstaff, Arizona. She finished third in platform and that awarded her entrance in that event in addition to 3-meter after placing eighth.
Mirafuentes also won platform at the Mountain West championships, and Everett believes an outing similar to that will bode well for Mirafuentes in Atlanta.
“The performance she gave at our conference meet was an All-American type of performance,” Everett said. “I think she might be able to do each of her dives better, but all together that’s the type of competition we want. If she stays within herself, I think we will both be really pleased with the result. She’s just that talented.”