A pair of University track and field distance runners made school history over the weekend in Boulder, Colorado.
Katelyn Mitchem and Oisin O’Gailin each broke UW records in the mile run Saturday at the Colorado Invitational.
Mitchem took down Molly Mouton’s 1998 record of 4:39.38 for a second-place finish, while O’Gailin ran a 4:00.41 to finish fourth on the men’s and break Mike Cherono’s top mark from 1978.
Other notable finishes from the men’s side on Saturday include Joseph Rodgers taking third place in the 800m with a time of 1:53.55. Albert Steiner ran a 4:07.69 in the mile for a fifth-place finish, while Seth Bruxvoort took seventh in the 3000m at 8:05.99. Bruxvoort’s time is now second all-time at UW, just behind Chris Henry’s all-time best.
For the Cowgirls, Kaylee Kearse ran a 4:54.93 in the women’s seeded mile to take eighth place. Kylie Simshauser paced the Cowgirls with a time of 9:50.77, good for a 16th place finish in the 3000m and No. 9 all-time in school history. Kearse’s time in the mile now sits at No. 7 in the UW record books.
All times were converted for altitude.
“The crew took advantage of the opportunities, competed great and ran some fast times,” assistant coach Scott Dahlberg said. “Oisin started the day off with a big performance in breaking the school record with a converted time of 4:00.41. Katelyn followed that up in the next race with a massive personal best and another school record of a converted 4:39.46. They both ran amazing races and showed a lot of poise and toughness. In the same women’s race, Kaylee Kearse ran the No. 7 time all-time. This all really set the tone for the day with a lot more great races and personal bests.
“In the men’s 3k, Seth stuck himself with a group running a hot pace and gritted his way to what ended up being 0.28 seconds off the school record. This was a good breakthrough race for him. In the same race Mason pushed hard to run what would’ve been No. 10 all-time at the beginning of the day (now No. 11). In the ladies 3k, Kylie made a big jump and fueled off the competition to run the No. 9 time in school history. She showed a lot of toughness that was fun to watch.”
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action Friday in Colorado Springs, Colo., as they take part in the United States Air Force Academy’s Invitational at the Peak.
Cowboys pick up first win of the season at Utah Valley
Wyoming’s wrestling team notched its first dual win of the season Saturday, defeating Utah Valley in dramatic fashion.
After falling to No. 8 Missouri 30-6 in the first dual of the day, the Cowboys rebounded to beat the Wolverines 23-17. The victory gave UW coach Mark Branch his 128th career win, moving him past Steven Suder into No. 2 on the school’s all-time list.
“I didn’t expect this season to be this challenging, but there’s countless athletes and coaches and administration that share this accomplishment with me.” Branch said. “All the credit goes to the guys, especially in tonight’s win. Tonight was a great example of the guys that stepped up to make this possible.”
UW’s Stephen Buchanan, ranked No. 5 at 197 pounds, upset No. 4 Rocky Elam in one of the bright spots from the loss to Missouri. Cole Moody, No. 20 at 165 pounds, also defeated Mitchell Bohlken of the Tigers.
Jaron Jensen opened the dual against Utah Valley strong, defeating Sam Edelblute 13-3 at 149 pounds. Jacob Wright, Moody and Hayden Haystings proceeded to win the next three matches to give the Cowboys a significant early advantage.
Following the Wolverines’ first win of the night, Buchanan added to his team’s lead with a 14-4 victory over No. 24 Evan Bockman. Utah Valley would win the next three matches to cut the Pokes’ lead to three, but Darren Green answered with a 5-4 decision over Ty Smith at 141 pounds to seal the win.
Next up for the Cowboys is a trip to Greeley, Colorado to face Northern Colorado on Friday.
Gonzalez named WAC diver of the week after UNLV meet
Wyoming diver Juan Gonzalez was named the Western Athletic Conference diver of the week on Tuesday, marking the third time this season the sophomore has received the honor.
Competing at a meet in Las Vegas involving UNLV and Hawaii over the weekend, Gonzales took second in both the 1- and 3-meter events. He scored 293.75 and 336.15 points, respectively, in the two competitions.
Several other UW swimmers and divers turned in impressive performances, as well.
Melissa Mirafuentes topped the field in the 1-meter diving, accumulating 294.5 points, while McKenna Houlihan wasn’t far behind with 246.45 points. Katelynn Blattner claimed a win in the swim competition pool, besting the field in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:00.83.
Blattner added a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:52.59. Lainee Jones was right behind Blattner, placing third with a time of 1:54.83.
Wyoming also took second and third in the 400-yard individual medley. Kayla Cunningham was second at 4:34.42, while Isabel Rich finished third with a time of 4:37.87. Carly Palmer rounded out the Cowgirls’ top-three finishers, taking third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.99.
After winning an event Friday, Thomas Diaz bookended his meet Saturday with a third-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley, clocking in 4:07.10. Luke Walker finished third in the 200-yard backstroke, boasting a time of 1:52.33, while Harry Trajden took third in the 200-yard freestyle after swimming a 1:42.90. John Wargin finished third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:10.21, while Grant Sloan was third in the 50-yard freestyle after swimming a 21.04.
The divers are back in action Feb. 3 at the Air Force Diving Invite, with the swimmers set to compete Feb. 11 at the DU First Chance meet.