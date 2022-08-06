LARAMIE — University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston announced the hiring of Mark Murdock as the new head diving coach Thursday. Murdock — a former diver at UW — will join the team ahead of next season.
“It’s great to be back at Wyoming,” Murdock said in a news release. “I am incredibly blessed that Coach Denniston has given me the opportunity to work with him, the other coaches and a great group of athletes. I am very excited for this program’s future.”
Murdock arrives in Laramie from the University of Cincinnati where he coached last season. Prior to that, he coached at the University of North Texas from 2015-21 and the University of Northern Colorado from 2012-15. Murdock also was a volunteer assistant coach with Wyoming in 2012.
“I’m ecstatic to bring in somebody who established the standard of excellence that our diving program has — a lot of that came from Mark,” Denniston said. “His mindset is great. He’s a Cowboy. He knows Laramie. He knows what this state is about. He understands athletics and how significant it is to the people here, and he’s really excited to be a part of this.”
Murdock competed for the Cowboys from 2007-11. He’s a two-time Mountain West champion, claiming titles from the 3-meter springboard and platform.