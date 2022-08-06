LARAMIE — University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston announced the hiring of Mark Murdock as the new head diving coach Thursday. Murdock — a former diver at UW — will join the team ahead of next season.

“It’s great to be back at Wyoming,” Murdock said in a news release. “I am incredibly blessed that Coach Denniston has given me the opportunity to work with him, the other coaches and a great group of athletes. I am very excited for this program’s future.”

