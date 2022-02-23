LARAMIE — Nine members of the University of Wyoming women’s swimming and diving team were named to the Mountain West all-conference team on Tuesday after the conclusion of the MW championships.
UW seniors Katelyn Blattner, Lainee Jones and Sani Carsrud; junior Melissa Mirafuentes; sophomore Kali Franckowiak; and freshmen Kayla Cunningham, Gabriella Hagler, Maisyn Klimczak and Sage Morton were selected.
The top eight individuals in each event and top three relays received recognition.
Blattner was honored four times during the four-day meet. She finished first twice — in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles — third in the 200 backstroke and helped the 800 freestyle relay take second.
Jones was also a member of that 800 free relay as well as taking top eight of the 200 free. Carsrud and Franckowiak represented the other two on the relay team.
Mirafuentes, a diver, earned recognition for winning the platform and placing second in 3-meter event. Cunningham finished in the top eight the 400 individual medley and the 200 back and Kilmczak touched top eight in the 500 free and the 1,650 free.
Hagler and Morton rounded out the list. Hagler placed in 3-meter diving and Morton took a top-eight spot in the 1,650 free.
TENNIS
The UW tennis team started the 2022 home slate by blanking MSU Denver 7-0 Sunday afternoon.
It is Wyoming’s sixth-straight victory at the UW Tennis Complex dating back to last season.
Doubles play was close as it could be for the Cowgirls (5-6 overall) as they split the first two matches before securing the point after MSU Denver (1-3) was forced to retire in the No. 3 doubles match while tied at 6-6.
The Cowgirls tandem of Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina picked up a win at No. 1, winning 6-3. Serina Abriola and Mihaela Kaftanova earned the win at No. 3 as UW escaped to take the doubles’ point.
On the singles side, UW picked up five straight-set victories. Lucia Malinak began with a quick 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 4 spot to put the Cowgirls out front 2-0 in the match. That was followed by wins at No. 1 and No. 2 by Sophie Zehender and Oreshkina, respectively. Zehender also took care of business 6-2, 6-1 and Oreshkina was victorious 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Ana Fernandez came out on top in a third-set tiebreaker, winning the match 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7). Following Fernandez’s win, Krause won at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-0. Rounding out the day was Kaftanova’s 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.
“The girls responded very good on the singles side of things,” said UW coach Dean Clower in a news release. “We had a little halftime meeting there and the girls came out and jumped on them early in all of the sets. I was pretty happy with the way we responded.”
The Cowgirls are off from competition for more than a week before hosting Northern Arizona March 3. The start time has yet to be determined, but will be played in the late afternoon.
“Before we play again we have to improve on our returns,” Clower said. “So for the next two weeks, that’s all we’re going to be doing.”