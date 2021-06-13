University of Wyoming’s Colton Paller took center stage with the 24 best discus throwers in the country and finished seventh to earn first-team All-American honors Friday evening at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.
Paller had a distance of 186 feet, 6 inches for his second throw of his first flight for his best throw of the night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
“The mentality was working tonight. I said I was going to medal, and that’s what I did,” Paller said in a news release. “I never check to see where I’m placed on paper because you never know how a competition will shake out, so I just show up to compete, and I executed with confidence and it enabled me to do what I needed to do.”
Paller became the first Cowboy since former first-team All-American Mason Finley in 2014 to qualify for the discus at the NCAA’s by throwing 185-10 at the NCAA West Prelims and notching his spot in Friday’s field. Paller qualified in 21st out of 24th, making his performance a significant improvement.
“Colton handled himself like a seasoned veteran, even though this was his first time at the national meet,” UW assistant coach Carrie Lane said. “To get to this point, it’s do-or-die through the rounds, starting with the prelim rounds two weeks ago.
“His focus and confidence improved with each round and he looked more and more comfortable as the comp progressed. It’s very gratifying to see him rise to the challenge and finish seventh. He has put in a lot of work, and I’m glad he can get the payoff.”
The senior from Shelton, Washington, was an All-Mountain West performer in both the discus and the shot put when he helped the Cowboys secure their best finish in nearly 20 years this season.
Paller closes out his two-year Cowboys career with the 27th best overall throw in the nation throughout the season and at No. 6 on the UW All-Time top 10 list in the discus with his personal best mark of 189-0.
“Colton is part of a very accomplished throws group that is graduating (Kirk Unland, Hap Frketich and Anna Gillis),” Lane said. “It is special that he has capped off their careers as a group with that finish. There is some young talent behind that group who will hopefully carry the torch on and maintain our UW track team presence at the NCAA national meet.”