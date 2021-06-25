In years past, University of Wyoming thrower Colton Paller’s face might have looked similar to that of his competition at the NCAA Championships.
Anxiety, trepidation and an overwhelming knowledge of the moment’s gravity held Paller’s opposition back in Eugene, Oregon. He could just sense it on their faces, he said. They didn’t look as confident as they should have, coming from some of the premier programs in the country.
Paller, a product of one of the smaller programs in the field, on the other hand? He was cool as a cucumber. He’s learned not to let the moment overwhelm him. And when he compared his mindset to the negative body language of his peers, Paller knew he was going to be OK.
Paller, the 2021 Mountain West outdoor discus champion who entered the NCAA Championships seeded 21st of 24 competitors, took seventh place at the meet and earned first team All-American status with a throw of 186-6. The top eight finishers earn first team All-American status.
Not bad for a junior-college product who had trouble getting a sniff from Division I programs.
“A lot of (other competitors) looked uncomfortable ... and I just never have that problem this year. I could sense that,” Paller, a senior, said. “I knew then and there I was going to be in the finals.”
Paller’s story is fairly well-documented: the Washington native was a self-described skinny kid early in high school who could barely throw a discus 100 feet. He eventually filled out, but went the junior-college route initially, refining his skills at Olympic College. Despite winning the Northwest Athletic Conference’s discus title, Paller still had trouble getting looks from programs. UW liked what they saw, and the rest is history.
But all of his previous hardships have kept a perpetual chip on Paller’s shoulder, no matter how much success he’s attained.
Paller’s UW career didn’t start off looking like it would result in championships; his best throw during his first year (2018-19) was 173-6. After COVID took away his 2019-20 season, Paller came back with a vengeance and renewed confidence. He won the Mountain West discus crown and qualified for NCAAs with a solid showing at the West preliminaries.
The biggest change for Paller this season, in addition to his physical development, was a self-assuredness he didn’t have earlier in his career. There wasn’t a moment where it all came together mentally, he said. But when it did, everything changed.
In 2021, Paller told himself he wasn’t going to worry about competing until the actual day of competition came around. So, while he was in Eugene, Oregon, and his competition was fretting, Paller remained calm. He went sightseeing and ate. He practiced a few times, but not in any different manner than he normally would. He tried his best to actually enjoy being there.
This was any other competition, and the new and improved Colton Paller didn’t let nerves get to him – not even on the biggest stage of his life.
“I didn’t figure this put until this year, (but) I try not to think about competing until the day of,” Paller said. “If you overthink things, it can really be a detriment to your performance.
“It was critical. Just look where I was in 2019 to now.”
When it came time for Paller to throw at NCAAs, the competitor in him told him he realistically had a shot at a top-three or four finish. His second throw of the competition wound up being his best, got him into the finals and secured an All-American nod.
Paller knew it was a good throw, he said, though he never has those “aha” moments after a toss where he knows he nailed it. It “got the job done,” he said in typical humble fashion.
At this juncture, Paller isn’t sure what the next chapter of his life holds; he hasn’t figured out whether he wants to keep training in an attempt to one day make the Olympics or if he wants to get started in a data analytics career. A perfect job would be working for the Washington Department of Wildlife, he said.
Regardless of what comes next, Paller realizes how special his final collegiate ride was.
“It is a great honor to be part of that (All-American) fraternity,” Paller said. “It still hasn’t really hit me.”