LARAMIE — Nathan Reid represented the University of Wyoming track and field team on Friday night at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.
Competing in the discus at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Reid measured a throw of 163 feet, 5 inches and finished in 23rd out of the top 24 best discus throwers in the country.
“This season has been one of tremendous growth and maturity for Nathan,” UW assistant coach Carrie Lane said in a news release. “His performances have improved greatly from his freshman year. His season best ranked him 80th nationally and yet he qualified amongst the top 24 at the NCAA preliminary round competition. He has capped off his true sophomore season by competing in one of the highest quality track meets in the world.”
Reid entered the men's discus finals seeded 22nd in the field after a successful meet at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. He was seeded 40th out of 48 athletes at that meet, and put together his best performance of the season with a toss of 182-4 to finish 10th in the region.
With that personal-best throw, Reid is currently 10th all-time in the UW record books. He was the second consecutive Cowboy to participate in the NCAA championships after Colton Paller earned All-American status in 2021.