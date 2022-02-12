The second set of NCAA wrestling coaches’ rankings were released Friday, ranking the top 33 wrestlers at every weight and setting the stage for NCAA Tournament qualification.
Six Cowboys appeared in the rankings, including two for the first time this season.
After being ranked seventh at 197 pounds in the first set of rankings, Stephen Buchanan cracks the top five at fifth. He is currently on a four-match winning streak with his last three wins coming over ranked opponents.
The biggest of those was a 3-2 upset victory over Missouri’s No. 4-ranked Rocky Elam. Buchanan is 17-2 so far this season with his only losses being to ranked opponents.
The next highest ranked Cowboys are Jacob Wright and Hayden Hastings, who are ranked 15th at 157 and 174, respectively. Both picked up a win last time out against Northern Colorado opponents and have at least 13 wins.
Tate Samuelson, at 184, continues to appear in the rankings, coming in at 18th and staying in the same spot from the first set of rankings. Samuelson is currently 14-5.
After missing time because of injury, Cole Moody returned with a bang to rank 28th at 165. He has rattled off six straight wins to push his record to 9-3. This is the first time this season Moody has appeared in the rankings.
The final Cowboy to be featured in the rankings is Jaron Jensen at 149. He enters the rankings at 33rd, marking the first time this season he was ranked. Jensen has a record of 15-7 and is coming off a 6-5 win over Northern Colorado’s Chris Sandoval.
The Cowboys (2-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12) will look to finish their season strong as they are currently on a two-match winning streak and have two duals left on the schedule before heading to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championships scheduled for March 5-6.