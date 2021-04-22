The University of Wyoming women’s golf team concluded the season Wednesday at the two-day Mountain West championship.
The season finale for the Cowgirls was played on the par-72, 6,270-yard Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
Wyoming finished in ninth place out of nine conference teams, ending the 54-hole tournament with a 64-over par 928. The final round was the best for the Cowgirls with a 16-over 304, which was also better than five other teams. It was their best round at the MW tournament since 2019 when they had a 17-over 305 during the second round.
“We gave it a run (Wednesday), played well and beat some teams for (the) round,” said UW head coach Josey Stender in a news release. “I am very proud of their heart and effort to turn it around after our first round. This is a tremendously talented conference and I’m excited for our future as a team and individually.”
UW senior Caitlyn Skavdahl completed her final tournament with a team-leading 2-over 74 third round. She finished with a 54-hole total of 12-over 228 (77-77-74) to tie for 22nd place.
Graduate student Erin Sargent also completed her final event as a Cowgirl in a tie for 22nd with a three-round score of 12-over 228 (76-75-77).
“I’m sad to see Caitlyn and Erin graduate, but couldn’t be more proud of the young women they are,” Stender said. “They both truly represent the best of our program and have been a part of every significant record on the course and in the classroom. They are going to do amazing things as Cowgirl alumni.”
UW sophomore Samantha Hui finished her second MW championship with a third-round score of 5-over 77, and finished her week at 18-over 234 (83-74-77) to tie for 32nd. Fellow sophomore Cristiana Ciasca carded her best score in the final round with a 4-over 76. She was 22-over 234 (82-80-76) to place in a tie for 39th. Freshman Jessica Zapf turned in an 11-over 83 in her final round to tally a 42-over 258 (89-86-83) for 45th in her first MW championship.
New Mexico won a record ninth MW team title and its first since 2014. The Lobos trailed San Diego State by 11 strokes entering the final round. New Mexico finished with a 19-over 883 and San Diego State finished with a 23-over 887.
They were followed by San Jose State (898), Fresno State (902), Nevada (908), UNLV (914), Colorado State (917) and Boise State (924).
San Diego State’s Sara Kjellker won her first MW individual title after three playoff holes against New Mexico’s Lauren Lehigh. They entered the playoff at a 1-over 217 with Kjellker’s rounds of 69-73-75 and Lehigh’s 73-72-72. The deciding hole was the par-3 No. 17, when Kjellker recorded a par and Lehigh a bogey.