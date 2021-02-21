LARAMIE — After falling behind early two sets to none, the University of Wyoming volleyball team tried making a surge late Saturday on the road at Boise State, but it was not enough in a four-set loss 20-25, 19-25, 26-24, 23-25.
The Cowgirls (4-2 Mountain West) were led by a pair of freshmen when Corin Carruth and Naya Shimé posted 10 kills each. Carruth added a trio of blocks, two service aces and hit a match-high .375.
UW senior Jackie McBride added nine kills, four total blocks and three aces. Senior Faith Waitsman chipped in with eight kills and had a match-best six total blocks.
Junior Abby Olsen tallied 34 assists from her setter position and added seven digs and three kills. Junior Kaitlyn Gehler led the back row defensively with 18 digs. Carruth and sophomore Hailey Zuroske each added nine. Sophomore Erika Jones chipped in with eight digs and also had a pair of assists against the Broncos.
Boise State (6-0) out-hit the Cowgirls in the match .235 to .211. UW did hit .302 and .278 as a team in the last two sets after getting off to a slow start offensively. The Cowgirls had a slight edge at the net defensively, with a 12-8 advantage in blocks. The Broncos also had seven aces to UW’s six.
UW will look to rebound with a two-match home series against defending conference champion and Border War rival Colorado State at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27 at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
Cowgirls tennis rallies for win at Creighton
The UW tennis team improved to 4-3 on the season with a come from behind 4-3 win against Creighton Saturday in Omaha, Neb. It was the first loss for the Bluejays (3-1).
After losing the doubles team point, the Cowgirls won four of six singles matches for their first true road win of the season.
“This is the definition of a team win,” UW head coach Dean Clower said in a press release. “Everyone on our team showed up and battled. I was really proud of how we rebounded after losing the doubles point. We won five of the first six sets in singles play and changed the momentum of the match from there. We didn’t play our best tennis, but adjusted throughout all the matches. Kudos to Creighton, they are a well-coached and feisty team.”
After losing the first singles match, UW rallied for three straight wins from No. 3 through No. 5 spots.
Freshman Lucia Malinak got the Cowgirls its first team point with her victory at the No. 5 spot, defeating CU freshman Alex Centra 7-5, 6-4. Junior Ana Fernandez beat sophomore Emma Gener 7-6 (7-3), 6-0. Freshman Noesjka Brink beat senior Joanna Nowakowska 6-2, 6-4.
Freshman Sophie Zehender secured the team win at No. 2 when she went three sets against junior Sarah Wilcox for a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win.
In doubles play, Fernandez and Zehender defeated the team of Centra and Nowakowska, 7-6 (7-5) at the No. 2 position. With the win, Fernandez and Zehender moved to 5-1 on the season as a doubles team.
The Cowgirls will next compete against Northern Arizona Feb. 27 in Flagstaff, Arizona.