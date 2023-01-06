Josh Taylor mug

Taylor

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming volleyball head coach Kaylee Prigge announced on Tuesday the hiring of Josh Taylor as the new associate head coach for the Cowgirls. Taylor spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Missouri.

In his first two seasons with Mizzou, Taylor helped lead the program to a pair of NCAA Tournament second round appearances. Prior to leading the MU program, he spent three seasons as an assistant with the Tigers.


