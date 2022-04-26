LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming tennis trio of Ana Fernandez, Maria Oreshkina and Sophie Zehender received All-Mountain West accolades for the second straight season.
Oreshkina and Zehender were named to the All-Mountain West singles team and Fernandez and Zehender were named to the All-MW doubles team as a tandem when announced Tuesday by the league office.
Oreshkina, who was named to the singles team for the third consecutive season, joins Veronica Popovici (2011-14) and Magdalena Stencel (2015-18) as the only Cowgirls to receive all-conference accolades at least three times. Popovici and Stencel made the all-singles team four times during their careers.
Oreshkina went 5-2 in MW play this season, all coming at the No. 1 position. She tallied four victories over fellow all-conference honorees and was two points away from earning a fifth win before that match went unfinished. Oreshkina and Zehender tied for the team lead with 11 dual victories this spring.
Zehender notched her second-straight all-conference honor in both singles and doubles. She led UW with a 6-2 mark in league play at the No. 2 spot. In dual action, Zehender went 11-4 overall and was 9-3 in the MW at the No. 2 position.
Fernandez and Zehender were selected to the all-doubles team for the second consecutive season as a duo. They went 5-3 in league play at the No. 2 doubles spot, and went 8-6 overall in dual play this spring.
Wyoming has now had an All-MW singles team and All-MW doubles team selections in each of head coach Dean Clower’s 11 seasons in Laramie.
The Cowgirls begin Mountain West Tournament play at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Utah State in Tucson, Arizona.