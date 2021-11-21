The University of Wyoming swimming and diving teams are closing out the fall portion of the season schedules with five straight days of competition.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls competed at the Missouri Invitational from Wednesday through Friday, and then had a quick turnaround to host the Corbett Invitational on Saturday and will be back at it again at 11 a.m. today at the Laramie High Natatorium.
The UW divers paced squads Friday during the final day of the Missouri Invitational at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
Cowgirl junior Melissa Mirafuentes was runner-up in platform with 288 points. Cowboy sophomore Juan Gonzalez also finished second at 344.50.
Mirafuentes’ performance helped cement third place overall for the Cowgirls, which it held after each day. The Cowgirls totaled 480.50 points, while Missouri won the meet with 1,366.50.
The Cowboys collected 470.50 to finish fourth. Much like the women, Missouri finished first with 1,384.50 points.
“(The divers) did great,” UW swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston said in a news release. “Mely outperformed an Olympian in prelims, and Juan is on the path to NCAAs.”
UW senior Ryan Netzel swam the 1,600-yard freestyle in 15 minutes, 30.66 seconds to place second, and junior Daniel Cumnock-Francois was fourth in 15:49.00.
Freshman Maisyn Klimczak and sophomore Sage Morton finished in the top eight of the 1,650 freestyle. Klimczak logged a 16:48.58 to place sixth and Morton swam a 16:54.66 to finish eighth.
Junior Cameron Murphy rounded out the A finalists, touching sixth in the 200-yard butterfly at 1:51.06.
“Our mile swimmers did great (Friday), and we had some fast 200 backstrokes out of the men and women,” Denniston said. “I’m happy to have so many fast swims this week.”
Seven of the 10 individual events contested Thursday featured multiple Cowboys and Cowgirls.
“We had a tough and gutsy lineup (Thursday),” Denniston said. “I’m proud of this team.”
Freshman Kayla Cunningham boasted the best finish when she was third in the 400 individual medley at 4:21.62. The 400 individual medley was littered with UW student-athletes. Senior Thomas Diaz paced the Cowboys’ contingent by taking sixth in 3:59.81.
Freshman Rachel Horne placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:02.39. Fifth-year Katelynn Blattner finished fifth in the 200 freestyle at 1:48.66.
“We had another 10-plus personal-bests (Thursday),” Denniston said. “The freshmen crushed it, and our sprinters continue to impress.”
Mirafuentes led the divers by placing third in the 1-meter event with 286.75 points.
Every student-athlete who competed in an A final on Wednesday to start the Missouri Invitational had a season-best time.
Netzel spearheaded the night for UW by finished fourth in the 500 freestyle in 4:25.47. Blattner highlighted the Cowgirls’ night with a fifth place in the 500 freestyle in 4:49.46.
The Cowgirls 200 freestyle relay represented UW’s best relay finish Thursday. The team of sophomore Kali Franckowiak, freshman Lauren Swartz, freshman Rachel Horne and senior Kira Crane finished in 1:33.41 for fourth place.
Mirafuentes was runner-up in the 3-meter diving competition with 329.80 points and Gonzalez was fourth in the 1-meter at 311.90.
VOLLEYBALL
The UW volleyball team tried to play spoiler Saturday afternoon at Utah State, but came up short in a battle with the eventual regular-season Co-Mountain West champions, which prevailed in five sets 24-26, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8.
KC McMahon paced the Cowgirls (16-14 overall, 8-10 MW) offensively recording a team-high 18 kills while posting a .485 hitting percentage. She was also a presence on defensive side of the net, registering four digs and three block assists.
Faith Waitsman and Jackie McBride added 11 and 10 kills, respectively, in their final matches for the Cowgirls. McBride hit .421 and led the team with five total blocks. McBride finished her UW career first all-time with 502 sets played, third with a .338 hitting percentage, fifth with 549 career blocks and ninth with 1,085 kills.
Lydeke King and Hailey Zuroske chipped in with seven kills each and Zuroske recorded a match- and career-high 22 digs.
Payton Chamberlain recorded the third double-double of her freshman season with 24 assists and 10 digs. She also had four of UW’s nine service aces. Erika Jones added 13 digs from her libero spot and Kaitlyn Gehler notched 12 in her final contest for UW. Abby Olsen led the Cowgirls with 26 assists and had nine digs in her final Cowgirls match.
For the match, Utah State (22-8, 14-4 MW) hit .250 while Wyoming hit .241. The Aggies also had a slight edge in the serve game, recording 10 aces to Wyoming’s nine. The Cowgirls out-blocked USU 11-9.