University of Wyoming swimmer Claire Becker and diver Melissa Mirafuentes were named Tuesday the Mountain West’s swimmer and diver of the week for Feb. 1-14.
It’s the first career honor for Becker, and the third time this season and sixth overall for Mirafuentes.
Mirafuentes, a sophomore, swept all three diving events at the Air Force Diving Invitational Feb. 4-6. In the 1-meter and 3-meter, she led from start to finish in the prelims and finals. She finished the 1-meter with 295.90 points and completed the victory with a 295.85. In the 3-meter, she recorded a season-best 326.65, more than 20 points better than Utah’s Lexi Mills. Mirafuentes scored 319.70 in the finals to finish atop the podium.
She closed the invite on the platform starting with 210.60 in the prelims for third place. Mirafuentes responded with a season-best 246.50 to collect her third first-place finish. She has now finished first on the 1- and 3-meter boards in duals against CSU, Air Force, Hawaii, UNLV and at the Air Force Invite.
Becker, a sophomore, had a solid two-day meet at the First Chance Meet in Denver. She finished the 1,650-yard freestyle in a career-best 18 minutes, 13.29 second for fourth place. Earlier in the meet, she recorded a season-best 4:43.05 in the 400 individual medley for fifth place. She also placed fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:17.99.
The Cowgirls swimmers and divers will next compete in the 2021 Mountain West Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The swimmers will begin the four-day event on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Buchanan Natatorium in Las Vegas, Nev. The divers will be back in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Cadet Natatorium.
Hastings earns Big 12 wrestler of the week
A Wyoming wrestler was named Tuesday the Big 12 wrestler of the week for the second straight week and second time this season.
UW redshirt junior Hayden Hastings takes the honor after a first-place finish in the 174-pound classification at the Cowboy Challenge Tournament Sunday in Stillwater, Okla.
He went 3-0 in the tourney and sealed the title with a win against No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott in the finals. It is the first time Hastings was named wrestler of the week in his Cowboys career.
Hastings began with back-to-back decision victories to reach the finals outscoring his opponents 11-5 in his first two matches, before taking on Plott in the finals.
Plott scored the first two takedowns and had an early 4-2 lead after the first period. Hasting opened the second period three-point flurry for a 5-5 tie after the second period. After an escape from Plott to start the third, Hastings took Plott down and locked in the riding-time point to secure the 8-7 victory.
It was Hastings first top-10 win of the season as he improved to 11-1 and continued his win streak to six.
The Cowboys are preparing for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship on March 6-7.
Gehler, McBride sweep MW awards
Two UW volleyball players were named Monday for this week’s MW player of the week awards.
Senior middleblocker Jackie McBride is the league’s offensive player of the week and junior libero Kaitlyn Gehler is defensive player of the week.
The duo received the honors after Wyoming’s home sweep against New Mexico Feb. 12-13 with 3-0 decisions in both matches. McBride, who received her fourth career offensive honor, led the Cowgirls with 20 total kills, averaging 3.33 kills per set and hitting a .600 percentage.
McBride had a match-high 12 kills, while hitting .611 in the first match and followed with another eight kills and .583 hitting percentage in the second. McBride tallied a team-leading 26 points (4.33 per set).
Gehler anchored a back row that helped hold the Lobos to a .000 hitting percentage in the two matches. For the weekend, Gehler averaged 4.83 digs per set, tallying 29 in total. She had a match-high 16 digs in the first match and added another 13 in the second.
It is the third time UW swept both offensive and defensive players of week since the league moved to honoring both in 2015. The Cowgirls (4-0) have recorded three sweeps and next travel to face Boise State Feb. 19-20.