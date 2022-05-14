The University of Wyoming received its first results at the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.
Sage Coventry and Bryson Engebretsen were the first UW student-athletes to compete, with the decathlon beginning on Wednesday and wrapping up on Thursday.
Coventry led the way on Day One for the Pokes, holding steady at fourth place entering the final day. He had the best high jump of any competitor in the field at 6-07, and also went 22-7 3/4 in the long jump, threw 43-1/4 in the shot put and ran 11.45 and 53.43, respectively, in the 100-meter 400-meter runs.
On Day Two, Coventry ran a 15.41 in the 100m hurdles, threw 115-3 in the discus, hit a mark of 11-9 3/4 in the pole vault, threw 165-2 in the javelin and ran a 5:03.32 in the 1500m. Coventry finished in seventh place with 6,714 points to rank No. 9 all-time in program history.
Engebretsen was in eighth after the first day, going 51.04 in the 400m and 11.45 in the 100m for his two best performances of the day. He recorded a 21-4 in the long jump, 5-10 3/4 in the high jump and 35-11 1/4 in the shot put.
On the second day, Engebretsen ran a 15.82 in the 110m hurdles, while recording throws of 110-6 in the discus and 134-6 in the javelin. He did not hit a mark in the pole vault and did not run in the 1500m.
In the first final on the track, Leah Christians and Abigail Whitman competed in the women’s 10000m race. Christians, who vaulted to No. 2 in school history earlier this season, ran a 35:03.91 to place 11th. Whitman did not finish.
Gus McIntyre ran the final race of the night for the Pokes, finishing 15th in the 10000m at 32:28.67.
The MW championships will conclude today in Fresno, California.