The University of Wyoming delivered a strong showing on the third day of the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with three UW student-athletes securing conference titles on Friday.
Kareem Mersal picked up the Cowboys’ first win of the week, taking first in the men’s long jump with a leap of 25-2. He was the only competitor to break 25 feet. Hunter Brown finished just behind Mersal in second at 24-9 3/4.
On the women’s side, Shayla Howell was the only athlete in the field to clear 20 feet, winning the event at 20-3 ¾. Mersal and Howell both earned conference titles in the long jump during the indoor season, as well.
Pete Mead captured UW’s third championship of the day, going 6-9 in the men’s high jump for his first career MW title.
Daniel Carrillo finished on the podium in the men’s shot-put, taking third and moving into No. 10 all-time in program history with a throw of 55-8 1/4. Nathan Reid also earned points in the event, taking sixth with a throw of 52-8 1/4. Addison Henry led the way on the women’s side, finishing fourth with a toss of 50-1 1/4.
Henry also picked up a point for the Cowgirls in the women’s hammer throw, taking eighth with a throw of 178-11. Daniel Carrillo was 11th at 147-2 on the men’s side.
On the track, Friday featured the prelim races for middle distance and sprints, while the distance runners competed in the 3000m steeplechase finals. Katelyn Mitchem ran a personal-best of 10:10.86 to earn a silver-medal finish in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. She now sits at second all-time in program history. On the men’s side, Seth Bruxvoort earned points for Wyoming with a fifth-place finish, clocking a personal-best of 8:49.21 to move into fifth all-time at UW.
Jaymison Cox was the first Cowboy of the day to punch a ticket to the finals after a strong outing in the men’s 400M prelims. Cox clocked a time of 48.13, finishing with the sixth-fastest time to move on to Saturday’s final. Wyatt Moore secured a spot in the men’s 100m finals by finishing fifth in the prelims, while Howell moved on by placing sixth on the women’s side.
Joseph Rodgers finished third to advance in the men’s 800m, with Caige McComb and Carson Kaminski qualifying in the men’s 400m hurdles.
The Cowboys sat in fourth with 51.5 points after Friday, while the Cowgirls were sixth with 24 points. Saturday will mark the final day of competition at the MW championships.