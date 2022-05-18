LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrapped up the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday with a pair of podium finishes in Fresno, California.
Aumni Ashby started the day strong in the women’s triple jump, finishing third with a career-best leap of 41-5. With that mark, she moved up one spot into second all-time in program history. Jefferson Danso and Hunter Brown both earned points for the Cowboys on the men's side, finishing in fourth and sixth, respectively.
Tarique George recorded UW's other podium finish of the day, placing third with a throw of 179-6. Mikey DeRock finished seventh with a mark of 164-8, while Cosette Stellern and Logan DeRock finished in 12th and 13th, respectively, on the women's side.
On the track, the team of Jaymison Cox, Wyatt Moore, Hunter Brown and Carter Wilkerson posted a fourth-place finish in the men’s 4X100 relay with a time of 41.32. Cox then followed that up by competing in the finals of the men’s 400m, where he ran a 48.06 to finish in seventh.
After winning the Mountain West title in the long jump the previous day, Shayla Howell returned to action on Saturday in the women’s 100m finals. Howell clocked a time of 11.92 to finish sixth, while Wyatt Moore finished sixth on the men's side in 10.62.
A trio of Cowboys were in action in the men’s 400m hurdle finals, led by Jaheim Ferguson, who finished fifth at 53.41. Carson Kaminski and Caige McComb finished in seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 55.03 and 55.05.
Joseph Rogers put together a strong performance in the men’s 800m finals, placing fourth in 1:49.85. Katelyn Mitchem was UW's top finisher in the women's 5000m, finishing 17th with a time of 16:46.96 to move into seventh all-time in program history. Kylie Simshauser was the next best finisher for the Cowgirls, taking 30th at 17:18.60. On the men’s side, Seth Bruxvoort finished 24th in 14:58.02.
In the final event of the MW championships, the team of Caroline Larsson, Jenae Ramirez, Kiona Gibbs and Gabby Drube picked up a ninth-place finish in the women’s 4X400 relay with a time of 3:54.41. On the men’s side, the team of Cox, Ferguson, Kaminski and Rogers ran to a fifth-place finish with a time of 3:15.89.
In the team standings, the Cowboys took fourth with 93.50 points to match their finish from a season ago, while Air Force captured the men’s title with 211.50 points. The Cowgirls finished in 10th with 33 points, with San Diego State winning the women’s title with 157 points.
Up next for UW will be a week off, as they await the selections announcement for the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville, Arkansas, which will take place May 25-28.