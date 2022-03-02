The University of Wyoming track and field teams wrapped up competition at the 2022 Mountain West Indoor Championships on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
UW’s men placed fourth as a team with 70 points, while the Cowgirls finished 11th with 20 points.
The men’s triple jump was one of the best events on the day for the Cowboys.
Jefferson Danso led the charge, going 48 feet, 6¼ inches and landing on the podium in third place. The duo of Hunter Brown and Kaliff Guevara also earned points for UW, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. For the Cowgirls, Aumni Ashby finished ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-2¼.
Three Cowboys put points on the board in the men’s high jump finals, led by Pete Mead who finished sixth with a mark of 6-8¾. The duo of Samuel Schneider and Hunter Brown finished tied for eighth after each of them cleared 6-5½.
Another trio of Pokes finished in the top eight in the shot put. Daniel Carrillo was fourth with a toss of 53-11, Mikey DeRock took seventh with 52-¾ and Nathan Reid came in eighth with 51-11¼. Addison Henry scored points for the Cowgirls in the women’s shot put, finishing in eighth with a toss of 46-9.
In the mile finals, the Cowgirl duo of Katelyn Mitchem and Kaylee Kearse finished eighth and 10th, respectively, with times of 4 minutes 58.32 seconds and 5:03.96. On the men’s side, Oisin O’Gailin placed fifth in 4:06.08.
In the men’s 3,000 meters, Albert Steiner finished seventh in 8:18.60. The duo of Mason Norman and Seth Bruxvoort finished in 15th and 19th, respectively. Mitchem led the Cowgirls in the 3,000 finals, finishing 21st in 9:58.46. Kylie Simshauser was just behind her in 28th at 10:06.51. Steiner and Norman broke into the UW all-time top-10 lists, with their altitude converted times ranking No. 3 and No. 9, respectively.
After winning the long jump with a new school record, Shayla Howell was back in action in the 60, finishing sixth in 7.57. On the men’s side, Wyatt Moore represented UW in the finals, finishing seventh in 8.86.
Jaymison Cox added more points for the Cowboys in the men’s 400 final, crossing the line in 48.08 to finish fifth. Joseph Rodgers also contributed to the point total, finishing eighth in the men’s 800 final in 1:53.27.
The day was capped off by the 1600 relay and another top-eight finish for the Cowboys. The team of Jaymison Cox, Darius Wiggins, Carter Wilkerson and Joseph Rodgers finished sixth in 3:20.56. On the women’s side, the team of Gabby Drube, Kiona Gonzales-Gibbs, Jenae Ramirez and Jasmyne Cooper ran to a ninth-place finish in 3:52.72.
Cowboys third after Day 3 of WAC championships
The first two days of the Western Athletic Conference championships featured UW sophomore Juan Gonzalez place second in a pair of diving events. He duplicated that performance again Friday at CRWC Natatorium in Houston.
Gonzalez was runner-up in platform, compiling a score of 355.85 points. That helped the Cowboys position themselves in third place as a team with 444.33 points. UNLV leads having accumulated 562 points.
“Everyone that could score today, did,” UW coach Dave Denniston said in a news release. “Again, the majority of the team had personal-records in their events.”
Payton Lee and Brendan Byrnes joined Gonzalez in the platform finals. Lee placed third with a final tally of 314.95 and Byrnes was fourth at 309.80.
“Our guys were terrific,” UW diving coach Ted Everett said. “Juan and Payton both earned personal bests and Brendan went over the zone qualification score again, so it’s hard to be disappointed in that.”
Grant Sloan led the Cowboys in the swimming pool. He touched fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke after clocking in at 53.89.
As a team, the Cowboys were most represented in the finals of the 100 backstroke. Max DeYoung finished fifth after finishing in 48.68 and Andrew Rodriguez was seventh in 49.16.
David Mihalic added a fifth-place finish by clocking in at 3:52.16 in the 400 individual medley.
Ryan Netzel rounded out the individuals in finals Friday, taking eighth in the 200 freestyle after logging a 1:38.77. He also anchored the 400 medley relay team — comprised of Rodriguez, Sloan and freshman Gavin Smith — that placed fourth, registering a 3:16.09.