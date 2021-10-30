The University of Wyoming cross-country teams began the postseason Friday morning at the Mountain West Championships hosted by New Mexico.
The Cowboys finished fifth in an 8K race and the Cowgirls were sixth on a 6K course at the UNM North Golf Course in Albuquerque, N.M.
A trio of Cowboys finished inside the top 40 led by the efforts of former Laramie High standout Albert Steiner, who was the top finisher for the Pokes. He finished 32nd clocking a time of 24 minutes, 29.9 seconds.
Just behind him was Seth Bruxvoort, who recorded the best finish of his career, placing 34th in 24:31.2. Next to cross the line for the Cowboys was Mason Norman, who was 36th in 24:36.5. Rounding out the top five for the Cowboys were Jerald Taylor and Oisin O’Gailin, who finished 42nd and 43rd, respectively.
“The men got out well but lost contact in the middle of the race. The four teams ahead of us are all ranked in the top 23 and to put ourselves in that mix we can’t have hesitation or disengagement.” UW cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg said in a news release. “They’re fit and turning in great workouts, we need to figure out how to translate that into races.”
The Cowboys tallied 166 points, besting sixth place Nevada by two points. No. 11-ranked Air Force captured the team title with a low of 27 points. Boise State’s Dario De Caro won the men’s individual title in 23:26.8.
On the women’s side, it was a duo of UW freshmen that would lead the way highlighted by Leah Christians, who was the only Cowgirl to place inside the top 30. Christians finished 27th in 20:41.7. Kylie Simshauser finished 31st at 20:47.9.
Katelyn Mitchem was the third finisher for the Cowgirls crossing the line in 38th place at 21:02.6. Addi Iken and another former Laramie High standout, Abigail Whitman, rounded out the top five for the Cowgirls finishing 47th and 48th, respectively.
“The women competed very well,” Dahlberg said. “They put themselves in the race, ran really tough and made up a lot of ground on great conference field. Leah and Kylie are true freshmen but have been running like college veterans.”
The Cowgirls scored 162 points to finish well ahead of seventh place Nevada (208).
New Mexico lived up to its No. 1 national ranking as it won the team title with a perfect total of 15 points. It is the third time, and first since 2002, a women’s team had a perfect score at the conference championships. The Lobos placed all seven of their runners in the top seven with the first five scored for team points. Amelia Mazza-Downie won the women’s race in 19:37.3, which tied for the second fastest time in women’s MW championship history.