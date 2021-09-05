CHEYENNE — It had to wait a day after stormy weather postponed the University of Wyoming’s season opener, but the Cowboys and Cowgirls were able to start their seasons Saturday at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne while hosting the Wyoming Invite.
The Cowboys ran to a second-place finish with 51 points and the Cowgirls placed fifth with 146 points.
“We saw a lot of encouraging things this weekend,” UW cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg said in a press release. “The team is putting in good work that points towards later in the season and this is a race we can build on in the next few weeks.
“We had some young athletes compete very well and some upperclassmen run significantly faster than they did the last time we were on this course, which are all things we are excited about.”
Redshirt sophomore Seth Bruxvoort opened his season leading the Cowboys and finishing second overall with a time of 15 minutes, exactly. Senior Oisin O’Gailin also finished in the top 10, coming in at 10th in 15 minutes, 20.3 seconds. Senior Jerald Taylor finished just behind O’Gailin in 12th at 15:24.4. Sophomores Gus McIntyre and Trevor Stephen rounded out the top five for the Cowboys finishing 14th and 21st, respectively.
The Cowgirls were led by the duo of senior Katelyn Mitchem and sophomore Abigail Whitman They finished 24th and 26th in 18:20.2 and 18:25.6, respectively. Senior Addi Iken finished in 34th posting at 18:36.9. Sophomore Mady Willlis and senior Michelle Renner finished within seconds of each at 42nd and 43rd, respectively.
The UW teams will return to action Sept. 24th when they travel to St. Paul, Minnesota for the Griak Invitational.