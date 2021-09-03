University of Wyoming’s cross-country teams are scheduled to begin their 2021 season today in Cheyenne.
UW will host the Wyoming Invite this evening at Little America Golf Course, where they will compete against the University of Colorado, Colorado State, Colorado School of Mines, Northern Colorado and Western Colorado.
The 6K women’s race is slated to begin at 6 p.m., followed by the 8K men’s race at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re really looking forward to the season and getting back to running cross country in the fall,” UW head coach Scott Dahlberg said in a press release. “After seeing the teams practice these past couple weeks, you can tell they put in a good summer and have come back in a good place.
“A lot of young athletes have made big jumps and we’re looking forward to seeing that in a race. Though we have some true freshmen running really well, they will run unattached at this first meet to give us more time and help make decisions about who will run in uniform this season. For a smaller ‘rust buster’ race at the beginning of the year, it will be a good test and highly competitive with very good DI and DII teams.”
The Colorado Buffaloes come in with a pair of nationally-ranked squads with the women slated in the first USTFCCCA poll of the season at No. 8, and the men at No. 12. Colorado State boasts the 27th-ranked women’s squad, while the men from the Colorado School of Mines are the reigning Division II NCAA Cross Country Champions.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls are both coming off a shortened spring season in which they raced three times, with both notching sixth-place finishes at the Mountain West championships. The Cowboys will return 12 athletes from last season’s squad with eight newcomers, while the Cowgirls return 17 and have nine newcomers.
Wyoming last competed at the Little America course back on Sept. 6, 2019, with the men taking first and the women placing third.