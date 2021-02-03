University of Wyoming women's diver Melissa Mirafuentes was named the Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week. It’s the second time she has earned the award this season and the fifth time in her career.
Mirafuentes, a sophomore from Guadalupe, Mexico, won the 1 and 3-meter in the Cowgirls duals against Hawaii and UNLV over the weekend.
She scored 18 points for the Cowgirls in the two meets. Mirafuentes recorded a season-best 313.50 over six dives in the 3-meter and followed that with a season-best dive total of 297.40 in the 1-meter.
She has now finished first in the 1 and 3-meter in dual meets against Air Force, CSU, Hawaii and UNLV.