The University of Wyoming tennis team rebounded after dropping the doubles point Friday against Utah State, rallying to win 4-1 thanks to a strong showing in singles play.
UW (9-11 overall, 3-4 in Mountain West) had a fast start on the singles side at the UW Tennis Complex when Sophie Zehender opened with a 6-3, 6-1 win at the No. 2 spot. Maria Oreshkina won 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 1 position.
Lucia Malinak and Ida Krause delivered comeback wins for the Cowgirls at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively. Malinak dropped the first set 6-2, before taking the last two 6-2 and 6-4. Krause also lost the first set 6-2, and started out down 4-1 in the second, but she came back to win 7-6 with a 7-5 tiebreak victory. She then rallied from 5-3 down in the third set, again winning the tiebreaker 7-5 and coming away with a 7-6 win.
Wyoming will close its 2022 home slate today at 10 a.m. against Boise State. The Cowgirls will celebrate senior day prior to the match with Mihaela Kaftanova and Krause being honored.
UW distance runners begin California swing
A group of Wyoming track and field distance runners began a three-day stretch of competition in California on Thursday night at the Mt. SAC Relays and Bryan Clay Invitational.
Turning in one of the best performances of the evening at the Mt. SAC Relays, Leah Christians ran the 10-kilometer race in 34 minutes, 14.69 seconds. In addition to placing 11th, she vaulted to second on UW’s all-time list.
Seven student-athletes competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with Katelyn Mitchem recording the best finish for the Cowgirls at 10:25.55. She finished 11th and set a personal record, improving on a time that was already third in school history. Kaylee Kearse finished in 49th place in 11:00.74, moving up to sixth all-time. Anna Spear, eighth all-time, ran a 11:09.21 to finish 54th.
For the men’s steeplechase, Seth Bruxvoort led the Cowboys at 8:56.42 for a 16th-place finish, moving into 10th on UW’s all-time list. Albert Steiner, Josh Rodgers and Mason Norman also competed in the event, finishing 32nd, 49th and 57th, respectively.
Abigail Whitman was 24th in 10km at 35:18.32, moving into fifth on UW’s all-time list.
Kylie Simshauser and Gus McIntrye competed in the 5km at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Simshauser ran a 17:11.43 to finish eighth and McIntyre was ninth at 14:17.69.
Wyoming volleyball unveils 2022 schedule
The Mountain West released its conference volleyball schedule this week, bringing the Cowgirls’ 2022 slate into focus.
UW will again host a pair of nonconference tournaments with Creighton, Iowa State and Wichita State coming to Laramie Aug. 26-27 to open the season. Wyoming will also host a tournament Sept. 16-17 with Idaho, Morehead State and Nicholls State.
The Cowgirls will travel to Grand Canyon and Winthrop in early September for nonconference tournaments.
Their league slate features 18 total matches, starting Sept. 20 on the road against Border War rival and defending co-MW champion Colorado State. They’re scheduled to face UNLV in their home opener Sept. 24.
UW will host five home matches in October against San Jose State, Nevada, Utah State, Fresno State and San Diego State. The Cowgirls will host Air Force and New Mexico on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, respectively, before closing the regular season with Senior Night on Nov. 15 against CSU.