University of Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch announced Wednesday the signing of five student-athletes who will join the Cowboys next year.
They are Kevin Zimmer (Orland Park, Illinois), Logan Ours (Wellsville, Ohio), David Harper (Lookout Mountain, Tennessee), Garrison Dendy (Chickamauga, Georgia) and Jore Volk (Lakeville, Minnesota).
All five grapplers are ranked among the top 80 in the nation. The field also features two wrestlers who are three-time state champions as well as a two-time state champion.
“This recruiting class should excite every Wyoming Cowboy fan,” Branch said in a news release. “We were able to redesign our recruiting strategies in the face of COVID and get our product out to a larger audience. By exposing the amazing facilities, support staff, and campus to the best kids in the country via Zoom we are in a position to sign the best recruiting class ever in Wyoming wrestling history.
“Once we got into their living rooms on a Zoom visit, these guys couldn’t wait to get on campus on an official visit and see things in person. This group has a chance to take our program to another level on the national scene. Having five top 80 kids sign here not only shows what a great program we have to offer, but it tells you the direction we are heading.”
Zimmer, a heavyweight from Carl Sanburg High, comes in as the 37th ranked prospect in the country and is a two-sport athlete for wrestling and football. He was a regional champion in 2019 and 2020 and a sectional champion in 2020. He finished runner-up at the 2020 Illinois state tournament.
Ours, at 157/165 pounds from Beaver Local High, posed a 33-1 record as a junior and finished as the state runner-up after not having a state tournament the year before because of COVID-19. He also placed third at the 2021 Central Regional Championships. Ours is currently tabbed as the 78th best prospect in the country.
Harper, at 184/197 from Baylor High, is a highly-touted recruit who is currently ranked as high as the 58th best prospect in the country. Going into his senior season, Harper is a three-time Tennessee state champion. He also won the 2021 NHSCA Nationals and finished as the runner-up at the 2021 National Prep Championships. His teammate, Garrison Dendy also committed to Wyoming.
Dendy, at 149/157 from Baylor High, is the 33rd ranked prospect in the nation that includes winning three state titles. He also finished third at the 2019 National Prep Championships.
Volk, at 125/133 from Lakeville North High, heads into his senior season ranked at 48th overall and is a three-time state finalist and a two-time state champion winning titles in 2020 and 2021. He was also a 2019 USA wrestling cadet national champion in freestyle and Greco-Roman. Additionally, he finished fourth at the 2021 Super 32 tournament, which is one of the most prestigious high school tournaments.
COWGIRLS GOLF
UW women’s golf coach Josey Stender announced Thursday the signing of one student-athlete — Wyoming native Sophie Spiva from Natrona County High.
“(Sophie) has been a staple not only in high school golf in Wyoming but really has been leading the way in junior golf and she has also transitioned well to being competitive in amateur golf.” Stender said in a news release. “It is very important to us to be able to sign an athlete from Wyoming. I am excited for her and can’t wait to see what she can do.”
Spiva was a four-time state qualifier finishing fourth at the 2021 state championships and leading her team to a fourth-place finish. She was also a four-time all-state selection. Spiva also has experience playing at the junior and amateur levels, including the Junior World Golf Championships.