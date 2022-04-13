The University of Wyoming track and field teams wrapped up competition at the CU Invitational on Saturday, with several UW student-athletes securing wins in Boulder, Colorado.
Seth Bruxvoort and Josh Rodgers took first and second, respectively, in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with times of 9 minutes, 32.72 seconds and 9:32.72. Katelyn Mitchem won the women’s event in 10:43.68, beating the competition by 40 seconds, while Anna Spear was third in 11:26.59.
Joseph Rodgers ran a 1:51.44 to finish second in the 800. He was first among the collegiate performers, but lost to a runner competing for Elevated Performance.
In one of the final events of the day, Gus McIntyre and Trevor Stephen took first and third, respectively, in the 3,000. McIntyre ran a 8:55.23, while Stephen finished in 9:25.46. The Cowgirls swept the top three spots in the event. Leah Christians ran a 10:11.89, Kylie Simshauser went 10:21.42 and Abigail Whitman finished in 10:30.89.
Shayla Howell notched a second-place finish for the Cowgirls in the 100 at 11.92. Caroline Larsson and Jenae Ramirez posted times of 1:05.13 and 1:05.81, respectively, in the 400 hurdles to finish fifth and sixth.
For the men, Jaymison Cox ran a 47.91 in the 400 for a third-place finish.
In the long jump, Howell went 21 feet, ¾ inch for the win, while Sadie McMullen notched a mark of 19-2 to finish second. Kayla Stibley took first-place in the pole vault at 11-5¾, with Aubrey Sanchez taking fourth. Samuel Schneider took fourth and fifth, respectively, on the men’s side at 6-5, while Hunter Brown was sixth at 6-3¼.
Tarique George took fourth in the discus with a throw of 166-2, while Cossette Stellern was fourth on the women’s side with a mark of 153-8. Logan DeRock took fifth in the shot put followed by Jordan Christensen in sixth with throws of 42-¾ and 41-11¼, respectively.
UNLV tops Cowgirls tennis
The Wyoming tennis team captured the doubles point Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, but UNLV controlled singles play to come away with a 4-1 victory.
The Cowgirls (8-11, 2-4 MW) got wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles spots in the match to secure the first point. The team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender improved to 7-4 this spring with their 6-1 victory at the second position. At No. 3, Mihaela Kaftanova and Lucia Malinak secured the point with a 6-4 win.
UNLV (14-4, 4-2 MW) took the match with wins at the No. 3 through No. 6 spots in singles play. The matchups at the No. 1 and 2 positions were in the third set before the Lady Rebels secured enough team points for the victory.
UW returns home this week for the final two matches in Laramie this season. The Cowgirls host Utah State on Friday and Boise State on Saturday. Both matches are set to begin at 10 a.m.