The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s Nordic ski teams swept its respective divisions on the club’s home trails while hosting the Laramie Loppet last weekend at the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
The sweep enabled the Cowboys and Cowgirls to win the season-long Rocky Mountain Conference team titles.
The Cowboys won each conference race this winter and recorded a team-low 62 points to dominate the league, outdistancing the second- and third-place teams in the eight-team conference. Second went to Western Colorado (WCU) with 206 points and third place went to Air Force (AFA) with 352.
The Cowgirls also had a dominating season by finishing with a league-best 136 points. AFA notched 190 points for second and WCU was third with 201.
With conference championships in tow, the UW will now prepare for the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships slated for March 8-12 in Lake Placid, New York, home of the 1980 Winter Olympics.
“The men will be challenging the reigning national champions from Castleton University for the overall title,” UW co-head Coach Christi Boggs said in a news release. “Our young women’s team will be fighting for a podium finish — very tough — but potentially within reach.”
Cowboys qualifying for the postseason competition are Spencer Canen, of Laramie; Silas Goetz, from Lander; Buffalo’s Nathan Kessler; John Henry Paluszek, from Farmington, New Hampshire; Jackson’s Jamison Peacock and Matthew Williams; Ben Romanjenko, from Story; and Kaj Taylor, from Palmer, Alaska.
The national Cowgirls qualifiers are Krisanna Andrews, of Laramie; Kailee Behunin, from Lander; Casper’s Isabella Brown and Samantha Veauthier; and Annie Miller, from Minneapolis.
A classic 1.5-kilometer sprint race, featuring both a qualifier and heat races opened the Laramie Loppet last Saturday.
The Cowboys dominated with Paluszek, Goetz, Taylor and Kessler placing first through fourth in the A final. Paluszek won all of the sprint conference races this season. Peacock and Casper’s Trevor Willoughby placed ninth and 10th, respectively, in the B final. Williams was 13th; Romanjenko placed 16th; Canen was 18th; Sean Kraemer, of Evergreen, Colorado was 26th; and Laramie’s Ted Rittle, from Laramie, placed 30th.
The Cowboys had a perfect six team points for the day, followed by WCU with 16, and AFA finished with 57.
The Cowgirls also skied well in the morning race. Miller placed second and was joined in the A final by Veauthier in fourth place. Andrews was one place back of her UW teammate. Brown qualified for the B final and placed 10th; Behunin was 13th; and Laramie’s Audrey Whitman placed 14th.
UW had a team-low 11 points, followed by AFA with 21, and WCU scored 33 points.
Sunday’s races were a 7.5km skate for the final regular-season competition.
The UW men dominated again with Paluszek, who placed first; Taylor took third; Willoughby was fourth; Goetz and Kessler placed sixth and seventh, respectively; Williams was ninth; Peacock took 14th; Kraemer placed 19th; Canen was 21st; and Rittle placed 28th.
The Cowboys topped the podium with nine team points, WCU scored 17, and AFA recorded 55 points.
Eva Smith, a UW graduate student from Ohio, was runner-up for the UW women, followed by Veauthier and Miller. Andrews placed sixth; Brown was 10th; Whitman took 13th; and Behunin placed 16th.
The Cowgirls also won with 10 points and AFA placed second with 27. Third went to WCU with 33 points.
Paluszek was the Rocky Mountain Conference’s overall points leader with 231, while Goetz was the league’s runner-up with 159. Andrews was the Cowgirls’ top scorer this season to place third overall in the women’s individual conference points standings.