LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s Nordic ski teams had its best day so far Friday at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association’s Collegiate National Championships in Lake Placid, New York.
The Cowgirls and Cowboys earned second place in the 15-kilometer classic mass start races, putting the women in second place overall and the men third before today’s concluding relay competition.
“(Friday) was intensely challenging but filled with extreme moments of beauty; the course had a lot of climbs and technical downhills which necessitated having both great kick and glide wax,” UW co-head coach Rachel Watson said in a news release. “We did a lot of science for days ahead so that we could select the best combination. We have immense gratitude for our assistant coach, Andrew Siegel, and our wax tech team, Bryan Overcast and Dr. Ben Noren. Together, we were able to give the athletes their best chance to succeed, and they did that in spades.”
On the women’s side, Annie Miller finished seventh, and Samantha Veauthier surged past a Cornell University opponent to take eighth. Both Cowgirls earned second-team All-American status.
Also scoring well were Krisanna Andrews, who took 13th; Isabella Brown, who finished 20th; and Kailee Behunin in 33rd.
With 28 points on the day, the Cowgirls finished behind St. Olaf College, which dominated with a low of nine points. Paul Smith’s College was third with 36. St. Olaf is poised to win the overall team title, and the Cowgirls are aiming to hold the second spot.
On the men’s side, Kaj Taylor charged to fifth place and first-team All-American status.
John Henry Paluszek continued his strong week by taking eighth and achieving second-team All-American status. He won the national title in Wednesday’s class sprint and was third in Tuesday’s 7.5km interval start skate race.
Silas Goetz overcame a high-speed downhill crash that took him from sixth to 25th to finish 14th. Jamie Peacock was right behind in 15th, Matthew Williams was 16th, Nathan Kessler was 21st, Ben Romanjenko had his best race of the week for 32nd and Spencer Canen overcame a rough fall for 37th.
“The addition of Kaj back into the squad, coupled with incredible races by his teammates — especially Jamie, who broke the tie in favor of the Pokes — put the men on the podium for the first time this week,” co-head coach Christi Boggs said.
Paul Smith’s College won the day with 20 points. UW and St. Olaf tied at 27 before the Cowboys took the tiebreaker.
With the individual events completed, the final overall individual results show Paluszek taking second, Miller seventh, Veauthier ninth, Goetz 12th, Kessler 21st, Peacock 23rd, Williams 29th, Canen 39th and Romanjenko 40th.
More than 500 student-athletes, representing 53 colleges and universities, are competing at the same site that hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.