University of Wyoming junior wrestler Stephen Buchanan made a statement Saturday evening when he captured the 197-pound title at the prestigious Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational.
The Cowboys also impressed as a team by finishing tied for fourth with Northwestern and just behind Michigan. Nebraska won the team title.
“We saw some good performances (Saturday),” UW coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “Obviously, Stephen was great, and nothing he does surprises me. I just hope he sees how good he can be. The team result was alright, but this isn’t the time to pat ourselves on the back. This is the time to look at how we can improve and get better.”
Buchanan’s day started with a gutsy semifinal win over Michigan’s seventh-ranked and second-seeded Patrick Brucki. With the match tied 1-1 heading into the third period, Buchanan scored an escape to take the lead. He would then hold off a flurry of attacks from Brucki to advance to the finals on a 2-1 victory.
Buchanan faced Nebraska’s 10th-ranked and third-seeded Eric Schultz, who scored first by notching and early takedown and taking a 2-1 lead after a Buchanan escape. Buchanan then shut Schultz down by ending each of the second and third periods with a takedown and then a ride-out point for the 7-3 victory to capture the bracket title.
Buchanan became the first Cowboy to win a CKLV title since 2001 when Shane Onufer and Joe LeBlanc each took first.
“It feels great to win, especially since it’s been so long since a Cowboy has been on top of that podium.” Buchanan said. “We train too hard day in and day out to let wins slip away from us.”
At 157 pounds, UW redshirt senior Jacob Wright earned third place. He started his action on Saturday with a pin against Columbia’s Kyle Mosher in 2 minutes, 39 seconds. It set up a match against Oklahoma’s 17th-ranked and sixth-seeded Justin Thomas. Last season, Wright and Thomas met twice splitting their meetings. In their first meeting of this season, Wright prevailed by edging out Thomas 5-3 to pick up the big win over a conference opponent.
After advancing because of a medical forfeit, Wright faced Michigan’s ninth-ranked and seventh-seeded Will Lewan. After trading escapes, it was 1-1 heading into the third period. Wright then fired of a shot getting in on Lewan’s legs and scored a takedown with under 30 seconds left. From there Wright held on to win 3-2 and pick up a signature early-season win over a top-10 opponent.
UW senior Tate Samuelson finished fourth at 184 pounds, coming up just short in his third-place match by falling 6-4 to 20th-ranked and third-seeded Jonathan Loew of Cornell.
Junior Jake Svihel (125) and redshirt senior Hayden Hastings (174) battled back in the consolation brackets to finish sixth and seventh, respectively, giving the Cowboys a total of five place winners.
The Cowboys will have a chance to recover before they host fifth-ranked Oklahoma State on Dec. 17 for their first dual of the season.