LARAMIE — University of Wyoming junior Job Greenwood put together a performance to remember on Friday as he took to the mat at the U23 World Team Trials at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Greenwood, who was talked into wrestling Greco-Roman in the tournament at the last minute by the UW coaching staff according to FloWrestling, captured the 67kg U23 Greco-Roman title to become a world team member and qualified for the 2022 U23 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain on Oct. 17-23.
Entering the tournament unseeded, Greenwood got off to a fast start posting an 8-0 shutout in his first match. He then went against Marion University’s No. 2 seed Aundre Beatty in the quarterfinals.
After giving up an early 4-0 deficit, Greenwood roared back by scoring five straight points to take the lead. He then posted two more takedowns and came away with an upset 9-6 decision to advance to the semifinals.
Greenwood controlled his semifinal match by defeating Utah Valley’s Samuel Edelblute 8-0 to put himself in the best-of-three finals against fellow unseeded wrestler Cayden Henschel of Wisconsin-Parkside.
After dropping the first match to Henschel 8-7, Greenwood began his comeback with a tight 6-5 win in the second match to force a decisive third match. With a world team spot on the line, Greenwood left no doubt by dominating Henschel for a 10-0 victory to claim the weight-class title.
Greenwood became the first wrestler make a U23 World Team while competing for the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center.