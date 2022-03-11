University of Wyoming’s Shayla Howell is set to compete in the long jump today at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
With her school-record jump of 21 feet, 4¾ inches that won first place at the Mountain West indoor championships, Howell will be the first Cowgirl to compete at the NCAA meet since Ja’la Henderson in 2019.
“The timing of everything played a big part in how it unfolded,” Howell said in a news release. “My coaches did a great job to help me perform my best at conference and I feel I’ve been working hard to get there as well.
“It means a lot to be representing UW at nationals and I hope to keep building on the momentum to do well for UW on Friday. I expect myself to keep doing what I’ve been doing and be focused on what I need to do to perform my best.”
The long jump finals are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. MT. The entire championships will be livestreamed on ESPN3.
Howell qualified for 10th out of the 16 competitors with her mark of 6.52 meters. The top spot belongs to Florida’s Jasmine Moore at 6.75. Howell is the lone competitor in the long jump from the Mountain West.
“This season has been a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication over the last few years,” UW associated coach Quincy Howe said. “It has been great to see how well she is executing her performances and how she has been able respond in high pressure environments. This week will be no different. Of course, the people she is up against now have the same resolve, but I have no doubt that Shayla is up for the task at hand.”
NCAA wrestling brackets released
The NCAA released the brackets and seeds for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Wednesday with four Wyoming athletics set to compete March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
After winning the Big 12 title at 197 pounds, UW’s Stephen Buchanan earned the No. 2 seed for the national tournament making him the highest-seeded Cowboy out of the four qualifiers.
In the first round of the NCAA tournament Buchanan (23-2), who is on a 10-match winning streak, will face Army’s No. 31 seed JT Brown (13-10).
UW’s Jacob Wright (19-6) has the No. 12 seed at 157 and is set to face Michigan State’s No. 21 seed Chase Saldate (26-8) in the opening round. Wright is coming off of a career-best third-place at the Big 12 championships with his last three wins against ranked opponents.
Cowboy Hayden Hastings (22-7) is the No. 20 seed at 174 and is set to face Duke’s No. 13 seed Matt Finesilver (27-7). Hastings was fifth at the Big 12 championships.
Rounding out the UW qualifiers, Tate Samuelson (19-7) is a No. 21 seed at 184, drawing Northern Illinois’ No. 12 seed Brit Wilson (25-4). Samuelson was seventh at the Big 12 championships.