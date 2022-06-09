LARAMIE — University of Wyoming sophomore Kareem Mersal jumped his way to second team All-American honors Wednesday night at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Mersal, from Cairo, placed 16th in the long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 6½ inches in a field of 24 competitors at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.
“Kareem has had an incredibly successful season, being the indoor and outdoor conference champion and breaking the school record twice along the way has been a manifestation of his consistency and progress,” UW associate head coach Quincy Howe said in a news release. “Making it to the NCAA outdoor final and earning a second-team All-American accolade was well deserved, and I am proud of him and his success.
“I know he was a bit disappointed in with his finish, but that is the very thing that has driven him to this early career pinnacle. I am excited about the future and can’t wait to begin the process of getting better with him.”
Mersal entered the long jump finals seeded fifth after an earlier second-place finish at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. He punched his ticket to Eugene with a school record of 25-10 on his third and final jump at the prelims to earn a spot at the NCAA championships.
TENNIS
Two UW tennis players were ranked in the top-20 of the Mountain Region rankings as per a release earlier this week from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
For the second consecutive season, senior Maria Oreshkina and sophomore Sophie Zehender finished the season in the ITA regional rankings.
Oreshkina, who earlier this season became the third Cowgirl in program history to receive a third All-Mountain West honor, finished the season at No. 11 in the region. She finished the year tied for second on the team with 11 dual victories and went 5-2 in MW play.
Zehender, who was named to the All-MW singles team earlier in the year, finished 14th in the region. She led the team with a 12-4 dual record this spring and was 5-3 in league play.
As a team, the Cowgirls finished No. 9 in the region.